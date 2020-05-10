In an attempt to stem another chaotic frenzy to get scarce supplies, the White House said Friday it will step in to help coordinate the distribution of the first drug that appears to help some COVID-19 patients recover faster. Read: Governors will challenge fiscal pact before court

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House special team for the control of the coronavirus, will become one of the main advisers on where the intravenous medicine remdesivir will be distributed.

Alarm is growing in the medical community over access to the drug, which the Food and Drug Administration authorized last week for emergency use.

Birx is “the person who is constantly checking the numbers, constantly checking the data,” said McEnany. “And she really has the best understanding of how that should be distributed.” McEnany did not provide additional details.

Similar to what has happened with personal protective equipment and tests to detect the coronavirus, the availability of remdesivir could become another foreseeable debacle in the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Understandably, hospitals with COVID-19 patients are desperate to access the product,” said the head of a national organization representing hospital pharmacists in a letter to the country’s vice president, Mike Pence, earlier this week.

“The process for hospitals to access the drug remains unclear,” said Paul Abramowitz, director general of the American Society of Health System Pharmacists, in his letter.

The pharmaceutical company that produces the antiviral, California Gilead Sciences, said it donated all the reserves it currently has to help the country in its response to the pandemic.

But according to Abramowitz, the initial supply will be “very limited”, 1.5 million doses, which translates into 5 to 10 days of treatment for 140,000 patients.

It is clear that most patients who have COVID-19 will not receive it now, “Abramowitz told Pence.

Gilead said Friday that it began distributing remdesivir on May 2 to pharmaceutical wholesaler AmerisourceBergen, which has been chosen as sole distributor of the product.

“Initial supplies were distributed within days to a first group of government-identified hospitals,” Gilead said in his statement. “Hospitals with intensive care units and others that the government deems most in need will have priority.”

Just a few weeks ago, Trump announced at the White House that remdesivir had received an emergency authorization from the national drug agency for its use.

The Food and Drug Administration acted based on preliminary results from a government-sponsored study that showed that treatment reduced the recovery time of hospitalized coronavirus patients by 31%, equivalent to an average of four days.

