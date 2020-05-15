President Donald Trump’s office also opposed allocating funds for the immigrant population and defended current immigration policy.

The White House said Thursday that the federal administration is opposed to the $ 3 billion coronavirus relief bill introduced by Democrats to Congress and warned that the president will veto the proposal.

“If H.R. 6800 (as the bill is named) is presented to the president, his advisers will recommend that he veto the project, ”the White House said in a statement.

President Donald Trump’s office He argued that this proposed legislation “is more concerned with complying with old parties and ideological wish lists than with improving our nation’s ability to meet the public health and economic challenges we face.”

Therefore, the statement said, the federal administration cannot accept the project as it is currently written. He also stressed that the president has worked with both parties in Congress to sign the four economic relief packages approved so far.

The White House also opposed allocating funds for the immigrant population and defended current immigration policy. “This legislation would send payments to illegal aliens and establish dangerous restrictions on the application of immigration law, including deportations,” the office said.

Further, the White House rejected the funds provided by the Democrats to strengthen the national mail system for the sake of remote voting in the November presidential elections, as a measure to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

He even accused that the proposal to carry out the vote by mail invites electoral fraud. In another paragraph, he resorted to the protection of the “sanctity of life” to reject the changes that the initiative would make to the Budget Reconciliation Law, although he did not detail why.

Before the presentation of the relief project called “Heroes”Democrats in the House of Representatives anticipated that the House would face great resistance from Republicans in Congress, mainly in the Senate, led by the Republican majority.

The bill includes financial aid to states, given repeated requests from governors to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, something Trump himself has opposed in the past. (Ntx)