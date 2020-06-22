WASHINGTON – People visiting the White House will be able to enter the complex without having their temperature checked for the first time since mid-March, although other measures implemented due to the coronavirus remain in effect.

Those close to President Donald Trump will have their temperature checked and will undergo diagnostic tests.

In the past three months, those seeking to enter the White House complex had to undergo temperature checks and answer a question about whether they had presented any symptoms related to COVID-19. The White House said Monday it would suspend temperature reviews at the complex as the District of Columbia enters the second phase of the resumption of economic activities.

“In addition to social distancing, hand sanitizing gel, regular deep cleaning of all workspaces, and voluntary use of face masks, all staff and guests who are close to the President and Vice President will continue to undergo temperature checks. and they will be asked about a history of symptoms, and they will be tested for COVID-19, ”said presidential spokeswoman Judd Deere.

Those same precautions will continue to apply to the press covering the president’s activities, Deere added.

The White House Correspondents Association told its members on Monday that restrictions to cover press conferences and other events within the complex will remain in place to maintain social distancing. He also asked his members to continue working from home when possible and go to the White House only when necessary, as well as continue to wear face masks.