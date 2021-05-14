White House Suggests Fourth Stimulus Check Proposal Is Up To Congress



President Biden’s administration does not yet have a clear position on the possibility of a fourth stimulus check.

Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP / Getty Images

As you well know, the IRS continues to send stimulus checks on a weekly basis. The agency has until December 31 to finish giving all the money to eligible individuals. This is the third stimulus check to be issued, and now there are some people who are wondering if there will be a fourth economic impact payment.

The third round of stimulus checks that is part of President Biden’s $ 1.9 billion American Rescue Plan has provided more than $ 385 billion in payments of $ 1,400 to eligible individuals. The first two stimulus packages included pandemic aid payments of $ 1,200 and $ 600.

When asked directly about stimulus checks last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded: “We’ll see what members of Congress propose.“, Further adding that these payments were not free, as reported in WGN9.

On Monday, Biden announced that his administration will send aid checks to thousands of restaurants, but its position on a fourth stimulus check is unclear. Biden said he sent relief checks to more than 16,000 restaurants that were hit hard by the pandemic. The president’s goal is for these businesses to be able to hire more people with this aid money..

While Republican lawmakers have largely opposed relief checks, some Democrats have asked the president to push not just a fourth check, but continued payments until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are also non-profit organizations that ask for stimulus checks to be given on a continuous basis, arguing that this injection of money can lift millions of citizens out of poverty.

Whether a proposal for a fourth stimulus check can move forward will depend on how well the country is recovering from the devastating effects of the pandemic., and there are signs that there is an economic rebound in the country, which could be an excuse for legislators to say that a fourth stimulus support is no longer necessary.

In fact, many businesses, such as restaurants, hotels and factories, have struggled to find enough workers to be able to keep up with the increase in demand that has been experienced by the economic rebound.

–You may also be interested in: Dunkin ‘Donuts employee kills a customer with a punch for a racial slur