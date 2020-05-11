By David Morgan and Susan Heavey

WASHINGTON (.) – The White House began informal talks with Republicans and Democrats in the United States Congress regarding new possible legislative bills to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus, officials said Sunday.

But they emphasized that any increase in federal aid would have conditions.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News Sunday that he was holding discussions with lawmakers from both parties to understand his concerns about state budgets.

However, he maintained that the White House was in no hurry to approve another tax relief project. “Let’s take the next few weeks” to assess the matter, Mnuchin said.

Since early March, Congress has approved bills that allocate $ 3 trillion to combat the coronavirus pandemic, including taxpayer money for individuals and companies in the face of an economic blow that includes an unemployment rate of 14.7% in April.

“We just want to make sure, before we go back to spending another trillion on taxpayer money, that we are doing it carefully,” Mnuchin said. “We have been pretty clear that we are not going to do things just to rescue states that were poorly managed.”

President Donald Trump has previously threatened to curb coronavirus relief funds to states that limit cooperation with immigration security agents, and his advisers said last week that the White House will not consider new stimulus legislation in May.

Democrats, who control the House of Representatives in Congress, are seeking a vote as early as this week on another massive relief bill that would include more money for state and local governments, for coronavirus testing and for the U.S. Postal Service.

(Report by David Morgan, Susan Heavey and Heather Timmons; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano / Gabriel Burin)