White House rules out imposition of vaccination passport in the US

April 6, 2021

The White House on Tuesday ruled out the imposition of any form of health passport for vaccination against the coronavirus in the United States, but warned that private companies were free to explore the idea.

“The government does not and will not now support a system that requires Americans to carry a credential. There will be no federal vaccine database or a federal mandate that requires everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential, ”press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

So-called vaccine passports, which prove someone has been inoculated against COVID-19, have been touted around the world as a potentially powerful tool to safely reopen countries to mass gatherings and travel.

However, the idea has sparked widespread pushback over privacy concerns or other civil rights abuses.

Psaki noted that the greatest interest comes from private companies seeking to reopen places where “there are large swaths of people,” such as stadiums or theaters.

“Our interest is very simple from the federal government, which is privacy and the rights of Americans must be protected, and therefore these systems are not used unfairly against the people,” he said.

With information from AFP

