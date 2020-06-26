Dr. Birx’s reaction to Trump’s claims and more 1:42

. – The White House announced Thursday night that Vice President Mike Pence will lead a meeting of the White House response group on the coronavirus on Friday morning, the first public meeting in nearly two months.

The announcement comes when at least 30 states are seeing a resurgence in the covid-19 cases, and California, Oklahoma, and Texas are seeing new spikes.

The briefing will not take place at the White House, but at the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a schedule released by the White House.

Fauci warns that ‘anti-science bias’ is a problem in the United States

The public meeting comes as President Donald Trump has tried to declare the pandemic “over” despite increasing numbers, and instead has focused his administration’s energy on reopening the economy.

It has also resumed campaign rallies, despite warnings from health experts on its own team that the events could be superpropagators of the virus.

At their Tulsa, Oklahoma rally on Saturday, eight members of their logistics staff tested positive for the virus. Since then, the Secret Service has announced that officers who attended the rally will be quarantined for two weeks. Campaign employees who attended the rally are also quarantined.

CNN reported earlier this month that the task force, which once met daily and regularly updates the president on the virus, has been relegated to a meeting once or twice a week, and that the members’ commitment with Trump it has decreased.

Even as cases increase, a government official familiar with the discussions within the coronavirus task force told CNN that the panel has been kept quiet and silent. Key members such as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Diseases, Dr. Robert Redfield, are now less visible than they were during the first weeks of the pandemic.

As they testified Tuesday before the House Energy and Commerce Commission, members of the task force were asked when they last spoke to Trump about the administration’s response to the pandemic and replied that on a scale of weeks.

Fauci told Commission members that he spoke to the President about two and a half weeks ago. When he left the courtroom, he told reporters that he regularly talks to Pence and that his messages are relayed to the president that way.

Admiral Brett Giroir, deputy secretary of Health for the Department of Health and Human Services, also stated that he last spoke to Trump two and a half or three weeks ago.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn told Barragan that it had been “some time” since he last spoke to the president about the response to the pandemic. When asked if more than a month had passed, he said no.

