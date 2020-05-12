15 minutes. The White House on Monday ordered its workers to wear a mask whenever they are not sitting at their own desk.

The rule, however, will not be enforced by President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

The move, circulated among employees, comes after at least two people in the circle near Trump tested positive for coronavirus last week. Those infected would be a personal assistant to Trump and Pence’s spokeswoman, Katie Miller.

“We require that anyone who enters the West Wing wear a mask or face covering”, indicates the document, quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

Work areas

Most White House employees work outside the West Wing, in a large gray building called Eisenhower and located next to the historic mansion.

“Unless they absolutely need to enter the West Wing for work, We respectfully ask that you avoid unnecessary visits.“adds the official document.

In the West Wing is the Oval Office, the offices of the president’s main advisers, some meeting rooms and the press room.

Regulations

The directive allows officials to remove their mask when sitting at their own desk, provided that their workspace allows them to maintain a distance of at least 1.8 meters from other employees.

According to the Washington Post, the rule is not expected to be followed by Trump himself. And, the president has never appeared in public with a mask and assures that he does not see the need to wear it.

It is also not expected to affect Pence, who walked the White House without a mask on Monday, and it is unclear whether it will be required to take it to everyone who visits the Oval Office.

Contagions close to Trump

The spread of coronavirus in the environment close to Trump caused Vice President Pence to lead a meeting Monday from an isolated room.

Even three key figures for the health response to the virus have been forced to take precautions over the next two weeks.

Those events have drawn even more scrutiny to White House security measures that, paradoxically, are trying to convince Americans that it’s safe to return to work.