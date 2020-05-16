The White House issued a brief to recognize the fight of men from the Armed Forces, members of the Guard, engineers, logistics specialists and members of the medical service, against the coronavirus pandemic.

In the same, Proclamation of the Armed Forces Day 2020, President Donald Trump recognizes the work of the men of the Armed Forces not only in the face of the pandemic, but also other important scenarios that have required great work.

“My Administration will always remain committed to ensuring that our nation has the strongest and most advanced army in the world. We owe it to our warriors to ensure that we provide them with the training and equipment necessary to meet current and future challenges, ”reads the Communication.

In times of war and peace alike, on land, at sea, in the heavens, in cyberspace and beyond Earth’s atmosphere, the men and women of our nation’s Armed Forces serve with honor and distinction and they are ready to selflessly defend our nation. On Armed Forces Day, we pay tribute to these patriots, whose work allows our country to always shine as a beacon of freedom and hope for the world.

Throughout our nation’s history, our Armed Forces have protected our country, our freedom, and our founding principles. Earlier this month, we celebrated the 75th anniversary of Victory Day in Europe, when the United States and allied forces liberated Europe and North Africa from tyranny and oppression. The courageous actions of these heroes will always be a monument to the best of our nation. Today, many of our service members have been called to action on the internal front to assist in our fight against a new type of enemy: the coronavirus. Our Guard members, engineers, logistics specialists, and medical service members have quickly and efficiently delivered critical life-saving treatments, protective equipment, facilities, and other vital services and supplies to those in need. In March, I was honored as Commander-in-Chief to greet those aboard the USNS Comfort when these heroes set sail from the Norfolk, Virginia coasts to provide aid and comfort to people in need of care in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. . As they have demonstrated throughout this crisis, working to ease the burdens of health workers and first responders, our Armed Forces can adapt to any challenge and succeed on any mission.

My Administration will always remain committed to ensuring that our nation has the strongest and most advanced army in the world. We owe it to our warriors to ensure that we provide them with the training and equipment necessary to meet current and future challenges. Since taking office, we have invested a record $ 2.2 trillion in the United States Army, buying the best American-made aircraft, missiles, rockets, ships, and other military equipment. Also, last year, I was proud to sign a law that provided a 3.1 percent pay increase for our troops, the largest pay increase for our military men and women in a decade, in recognition of their unparalleled duty, honor, courage and commitment.

This year, we also celebrate the historic creation of the United States Space Force, the first new military branch since the establishment of the United States Air Force more than 70 years ago. We recognize that to combat the evolving threats of a 21st century world, we must seek the newest domain of warfare and tackle evil activities in space. America’s leadership in space is unparalleled, and with the addition of the United States Space Force, we are now even better positioned to address evolving threats on this emerging frontier of technology, exploration and discovery. Approximately 16,000 military and civilian personnel have already been assigned to the Space Force, embarking on their mission to organize, train,

Today, and every day, we reaffirm our unwavering support for the millions of American patriots who occupy the ranks of our Armed Forces. We are eternally grateful for every soldier, sailor, airman, marine, coast guard, and member of the Space Force, and we deeply appreciate the sacrifices that their families and loved ones make on our behalf. As a nation, we pledge to always honor this service and this devotion given to our great country.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America and Commander-in-Chief of the United States Armed Forces, continuing the tradition of my predecessors in office, proclaim the third Saturday of each month of May. like the day of the armed forces.

I invite the Governors of States and Territories and other areas subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, to provide for the celebration of Armed Forces Day within their jurisdiction each year in an appropriate manner designed to increase public understanding and appreciation of the United States Armed Forces. I also invite veterans, civic organizations, and other organizations to join the celebration of Armed Forces Day each year.

Finally, I urge all Americans to display the United States flag in their homes and businesses on Armed Forces Day, and I urge citizens to learn more about military service by attending and participating in local celebrations for the day. .

Proclamation 9892 of May 17, 2019 is void.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have laid my hand here on the fifteenth of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty, and on the Independence of the United States of America on two hundred and forty-four.