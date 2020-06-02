In the midst of protests of hundreds of protesters outside the White House for the death of George Floyd, the memes on the subject have flooded social networks.

Because the demonstrations have been held in several cities in the United States, the President Trump He contacted state governors this morning to ask them to “dominate” the protests and not see themselves as “a group of idiots” to citizens demanding justice for George Floyd.

In a call to which the CBS network had access, the Donald trump He assured that “Washington (DC) was under control” during the night, but in the following days he will keep it under greater surveillance and affirmed that he will stop all protests in the capital in a “hard” way.

According to one of the participants, who preferred to protect his name, Trump he was “upset” by the protests that have occurred in half the country.

Donald trump He insisted that if the rulers did not dominate the protesters “they waste their time” and urged them to persecute all those participants who were members of radical leftist movements or looters.

The US president added that this type of violence had already happened before, but that protests “Only succeed” when the leaders are weak.

Trump He has also repeated on social networks that those who demand justice for the death of George Floyd, they are anarchists and members of the Antifa group.

He insisted on sending the National Guard to each of the cities where there have been demonstrations to control them.

The last public appearance of the Donald trump It was this Saturday in the launch of the Dragon capsule to the International Space Station (ISS) and it is speculated that it has happened all the time since that occasion and not only at the top of the protests, in the White House security bunker.

With information from Notimex.

