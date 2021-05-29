White House projects U.S. GDP growth to slow to 1.8% a year by mid-decade: NYT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States economy will slow markedly after its initial recovery from a collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to White House projections reported by the New York Times.

The Times, in a report based on economic assumptions contingent on a budget proposal that the White House will publish later on Friday, said the Joe Biden administration expects GDP growth to slow to 2% in 2023 and fall. even more, at 1.8% per year, by the mid-2020s.

The administration projects an unemployment rate of 3.8% from 2023 onwards, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)