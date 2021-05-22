White House Partners with Tinder in Hope Users Will Match Vaccines

May 21 (Reuters) – Match Group Inc said on Friday it had partnered with the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccines on its popular online dating apps like Tinder, OkCupid and Hinge.

In-app promotional campaigns will launch in the coming weeks and run through July 4, Independence Day in the United States.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of vaccinating 70% of American adults with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by that date.

To meet the goal, as demand for vaccines in the country slows, the White House announced partnerships with transportation services Uber and Lyft earlier this month.

As of Thursday, the United States has administered some 279.4 million doses, with 48.2% of its inhabitants receiving at least one vaccine, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Match said its campaigns will include information on where to find vaccination centers, as well as other new app features, such as profile badges to indicate users’ vaccination status.

(Report by Manojna Maddipatla in Bangalore; edited in Spanish by Benjamín Mejías Valencia)