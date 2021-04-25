White House offers tax incentives to get vaccinated against voc

White House offers tax incentives to get vaccinated against covid-19. With the demand for COVID-19 vaccines falling, the White House offers companies a tax incentive to give employees paid days off to get vaccinated. The United States is close to meeting President Joe Biden’s goal of delivering 200 million doses of the vaccine in his first 100 days in office.

MiamiMundo / AP

Now that more than 50% of adults have received at least the first dose and about 28 million doses are delivered per week, demand has overshadowed supply as a limiting factor in vaccinations in much of the country.

During the past week the rate of vaccinations decreased slightly.

Incentives

This is due in part to disruptions caused by Johnson & Johnson’s ‘pause’ of vaccine delivery during a safety inspection and also due to a decline in interest in vaccines at the same time they have become available. of all people over 16 years of age.

As the vaccination campaign in the United States progresses, the government believes it will become more difficult to maintain the current rate of 3 million daily applications. Some 130 million people have yet to receive the first dose.

In a speech from the White House scheduled for later Wednesday, Biden will discuss efforts to expand distribution and access to vaccines in his first three months in office and his administration’s plans to motivate people to get vaccinated. .

Surveys reveal that reluctance to get vaccinated has decreased since the start of the campaign, but authorities believe that they should facilitate vaccination and make it more attractive, especially for young people, who are less at risk and not as motivated to receive the vaccine. vaccine.

Biden will announce the launch of a line of credit for small businesses that will grant paid days for those who get vaccinated or need them to recover from side effects. A credit of $ 511 per day per employee would be granted to businesses with fewer than 500 employees.