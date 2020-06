The United States does not require more general closings to control the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the rate of daily infections has remained relatively stable, White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

« I don’t think we’ll talk about going back to the close, » he said. « I think we are going to talk about trying to better control those areas of the country that seem to be having an increase in cases, » he added.

ia / acb / mls / lp