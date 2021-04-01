White House Launches Education Campaign on Latino Vaccine

The United States Government presented on Thursday an educational campaign to raise awareness in the country of the importance of being vaccinated against COVID-19, an initiative that especially wants to reach minorities, which includes, among others, a video in Spanish titled: ‘A ray of hope’.

Despite the fact that the numbers of infections have rebounded in recent days, in what some experts already consider as a fourth wave of the pandemic, the vaccination campaign is progressing at a good pace throughout the country, with more than 100 million people having received at least one dose of the drug.

For this reason, the White House has repeatedly expressed its concern that, due to people’s reluctance, a time may soon come when there are more vaccines available than citizens willing to inoculate. This situation seems especially serious among minority communities, those hardest hit by the new coronavirus, but also suspicious of the State.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that, of the 52% of those vaccinated who have received at least one dose, 65.9% are white, 9.3 % are Latino, 8.2% are African American, 4.9% are Asian, and 1.4% are Native American.

How is vaccination against COVID-19 progressing in the United States?

The goal of the Joe Biden administration is to finish vaccinating priority groups – health personnel and the elderly – and vaccinate all adults in the coming weeks.

In the ad, which is about 30 seconds long, the announcer explains that all licensed vaccines “have proven to be safe and effective in clinical studies” and urges everyone to inoculate “when it’s their turn.” “Get vaccinated for the love of yours, for being together again,” he concludes.

Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking during the campaign launch, lamented the high rates of infection and mortality among minorities in the United States.

“When we look at the infection and death rates in the Asian community, in the African-American community, among Latinos, in our native community … the numbers are certainly unacceptable and tragic,” he said. “And in terms of the impact on these communities, of course, profound.”

To carry out its mission to raise awareness, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the creation of a Community Corps made up of “prominent organizations and figures that people know and trust to encourage Americans to get vaccinated ”.

According to data collected by the Voice of america, The US has 30,460,342 confirmed cases and 552,072 deaths since the start of the pandemic.