White House insists there is no immigration crisis despite what Biden said

The White House again denied this Monday that there is a migration crisis on the border between the United States and Mexico, despite the fact that this weekend the American president, Joe biden, spoke of “crisis” to refer to the massive arrival of minors to the border.

This Saturday, Biden told the press that his government was working on the possibility of increasing the refugee quota when the “crisis” immigration on the border with Mexico, where record numbers of undocumented immigrants are arriving, including many unaccompanied minors.

“We could not do two things at the same time, but now we are going to raise the number” of refugees, said Biden, who with this statement called for the first time a “crisis” the massive arrival of migrants to the border, something that the White House had resisted.

This Monday, the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, returned to the usual discourse by stating that Biden was referring to the crisis in Central America that is causing the exodus of migrants.

At his daily press conference, Psaki said that “The president does not feel that the arrival of children to our border seeking refuge from violence, economic difficulties or other reasons is a crisis.”

“What he feels is that the crisis in Central America” It is a problem that must be faced to avoid the high influx of illegal immigrants in the coming years, he pointed out.

Psaki also referred to the controversy generated by the White House announcement about refugees last Friday, when Biden ordered to keep the maximum annual quota of those people with which the United States receives at 15,000, the same historically low level that marked his predecessor , Donald trump.

Hours later, and after a barrage of criticism from Democrats, the White House backed down and assured that, before May 15, Biden will raise the annual quota of refugees that the United States will receive this fiscal year, which ends at the beginning of October. .

Psaki denied that the White House had backed down and assured that the plan was always to go beyond the 15,000 cap. if that annual quota was reached soon, despite the fact that the initial information on the subject obtained on Friday by various media, including Efe, did not mention that possibility.

Despite the mess and the fact that Biden’s indecision on the issue has led to the cancellation of multiple refugee flights to the United States, the spokeswoman stressed on Monday that hers is a country “Welcoming” to those fleeing conflict, and “it is changing the policies of the previous government”, that of Trump.