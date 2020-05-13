15 minutes. The White House Epidemiologist in the fight against the coronavirus in the United States (USA), Anthony Fauci, warned that resuming the activities suspended by the coronavirus too quickly could have “very serious” consequences.

Fauci expressed this Tuesday in the Senate his concern about the possibility that the states may be overcome again by a possible rebound.

“It worries me that we start to see little spikes that turn into outbreaks later,” he said.

He also stressed that there are no plans to have effective treatments or vaccines to contain the virus in the short term. In fact, he indicated that the vaccine will not arrive in time for the beginning of the next school year.

More dead than recognized

The USA is the country most affected in the world by the coronavirus pandemic, and it already registers more than 1.3 million infections and more than 80,000 deaths.

However, Fauci admitted that “the death toll is probably higher”, since it would not take into account cases of home deaths in major centers such as New York.

Fauci did not want to venture to give a possible figure. “I don’t know exactly how much more it could be,” he stressed.

Vaccine could arrive by the end of the year

Fauci said he hopes to find out by the end of this year whether clinical trials in his country have produced a viable coronavirus vaccine. But he warned that “there is no guarantee” that it will be effective.

“If we are successful (in vaccine clinical trials), we hope to find out by late fall or early winter,” she said.

The renowned epidemiologist explained that the United States has “many candidates” and hopes to have “multiple winners” in the sense of achieving viable vaccines.

The doctor revealed that there are “at least eight” active clinical trials to obtain them in the country, but warned that “the great unknown is effectiveness.”

Fauci cautioned those who are being overly optimistic about the prospects of treating coronavirus patients with the intravenous antiviral Remdesivir. He argued that the evidence that it shortens the disease is still “modest.”