The specialist, who is part of the elite group to treat the pandemic led by Vice President Vice Pence and participates in all the team’s press conferences with President Donald Trump, He explained that estimates of the lethality of the coronavirus in the United States pose different scenarios, the most serious predicts up to 200,000 deaths.

“Looking at what we have now, I would say between 100,000 and 200,000 cases, but I don’t want to stick to that estimate. Sorry, I was referring to deaths, ”said Anthony Fauci in dialogue with the State of Union program of the American network CNN.

The renowned epidemiologist He explained that “there is something called models. When someone creates a model, they enter multiple assumptions, and the model is only as good and accurate as your assumptions are. When the model arrives, they give you the worst possible scenario and the best scenario. Generally, reality is in the middle. “

In fact, avoiding the alarmist tone, he assured: “I have never seen a model of the diseases with which I have worked in which is met in the worst case scenario. You always overestimate yourself. So when you use numbers like a million, a million and a half, two million, that is almost certainly out of the picture. It is not impossible, but very improbable ”.

Fauci, however, announced that the United States will have millions of cases. “But I don’t think we need to make a projection when the object of study moves so much and we can easily make mistakes and mislead people,” he insisted.

“What we do know is that we have a serious problem in New York, a serious problem in New Orleans and we are going to develop serious problems in other areas. So even if people like to make projections, let’s look at the data we have and don’t worry about the best or worst possible scenarios, ”he asked.

The specialist is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States and this is not the first time that he has advised the White House, he has already done so on six other occasions, in the fight against SARS, Ebola and HIV. , among others, and with presidents of different political colors. Clear and direct, he has become one of the most credible communicators about the pandemic in the country.

The current figures of the pandemic in the US

Despite this increase in deaths, the US is still behind Italy’s numbers, with 10,023 deaths; Spain, with 6,528; China, with 3,182; Iran, with 2,640; and France, with 2,319, according to figures from that source.

By state, 672 deaths were recorded in New York, a much higher figure than that of the following state, Washington, with 136 fatalities; and ahead of New Jersey, with 86; and Louisiana, with 70.

On Friday, the country exceeded the barrier of 100,000 cases of COVID-19, and is now at 124,686; followed by Italy, with 92,472; and China, with 82,120.