White House disregards Hunter Biden investigations

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was unaware of the recent Senate report claiming that the son of the US President, Joe Biden, Hunter, would have received 3.5 million dollars from Elena Baturina, wife of the former mayor of Moscow, Yurii Luzhkov.

“I am not familiar with that statement. It doesn’t seem to be backed up by much evidence. If you have evidence or details, we will gladly discuss it further, “he said.

The 3.5 million dollars and an email

According to the investigation by the United States Senate, it is stated that Hunter Biden received this amount of money in February 2014, from Baturina. The alleged charges were widely used by former President Donald Trump during his election campaign; thus causing controversial moments during the first debate between him and rival Joe.

Via a New York Post tabloid, an April 2015 email was published, retrieved from a computer allegedly owned by Hunter, provided by Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giulani.

It was also revealed that the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Group, Vadym Pozharskyi, thanked Hunter for inviting him to a meeting with his father in Washington when he was still vice president in the Barack Obama administration.

Hunter director of Burisima between 2014 and 2018

From another perspective, Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Government Affairs, specified that Hunter had business associations with Chinese citizens linked to the communist government and the People’s Liberation Army.

Currently, the son of the White House tenant faces a federal investigation into his taxes, a situation that once again highlights the questions about his financial affairs that haunted his father’s campaign.

Federal investigators served Hunter Biden subpoenas in December 2020, according to a person familiar with the investigation and who requested anonymity in order to comment on an ongoing investigation.