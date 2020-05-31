15 minutes. White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien rejected Sunday that there is “systemic racism” in the Police and attributed to a few “bad apples” incidents like the one that last week cost the life of African-American George Floyd during an arrest.

“I don’t think there is systemic racism. I think 99.9 percent of our agents are good Americans,” O’Brian said in an interview with CNN.

O’Brian recalled that many police officers are African American, “Hispanic” and Asian.

“I think they are extraordinary Americans. They are my heroes. But there are some bad apples inside that make a bad name. There are some bad cops who are racist and there are cops who may not be properly trained and there are others who are just bad cops who should be removed. “

Agents such as the “dirty cop who killed George Floyd” should be removed, he has indicated, although he has not mentioned Derek Chauvin, formally charged with Floyd’s death.

O’Brian recalled that Chauvin has a “long history of these behaviors.” “Why was he still in the body? Where were the prosecutors and the police leadership?” He asked.

O’Brien also defended the confrontational rhetoric of the president, Donald Trump, who referred to the protesters as “thugs” and who warned that “when the looting begins, the shooting begins,” a phrase used by the police chief of Miami Walter Headley during the 1967 civil rights protest movement.

O’Brien said Trump hopes to “stop the violence” and has attributed the president’s words to “passion”. In addition, he recalled that when Trump first saw the video of Floyd’s arrest, he was on ‘Air Force One’ and that he was “moved”.