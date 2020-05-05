WASHINGTON – The White House denied Tuesday that President Donald Trump would be in the process of dismantling his committee focused on battling the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

“Reports about the Task Force are suggesting that the White House would no longer involve medical experts. This is completely untrue, ”White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a tweet.

“The president will continue with a data-driven approach to a safe reopening of the country,” added McEnany.

According to sources who spoke anonymously with NBC News, the team’s meetings with the president are getting shorter, and committee members no longer meet every day.

Trump established on January 29 a team of officials dedicated to “monitoring, preventing, containing and mitigating” coronavirus infections in the country.

Vice President Mike Pence leads the team of more than 20 people, including the Secretaries for Housing and Health, as well as various medical experts.

The group held daily press conferences on the battle against COVID-19, where they unveiled new measures and updates on cases, but Trump has recently decreased the frequency of these press conferences.

Two of the team’s top members, Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Communicable Diseases, will continue to report to the White House on a daily basis, but others, such as the director of the Centers, are expected to report. for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, are no longer physically present, NBC News reported.

Sources said the committee did meet on Tuesday. It is not immediately clear if another team will replace this committee.

The New York Times reported that the team would gradually disintegrate as the president focuses more on revitalizing the battered economy than on health.

Trump recently established a new team focused on the country’s economic reopening.

