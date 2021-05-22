White House cuts infrastructure spending proposal to $ 1.7 trillion

By Jarrett Renshaw and Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said on Friday it had lowered the cost of its infrastructure bill from $ 2.25 trillion to $ 1.7 trillion in an effort to reach an agreement with a group of Republican lawmakers. .

The effort represents the desire of President Joe Biden’s team to engage with the opposition party on an issue that the Democratic leader has made a priority in his first days in office.

But the two sides remain very distant, and a person familiar with the matter said Senate Republicans did not see the new proposal as a significant improvement on Biden’s original.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the new proposal would be released later on Friday, noting that some aspects that had been removed would be incorporated into other bills.

“This proposal shows the will to reduce its size (of the package), giving in some areas that are important to the president […] while standing firm on others that are vital to rebuilding our infrastructure and industries of the future, “White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

Some aspects that had been removed from the new proposal, such as investments in research and development, will find their way into other bills, he said.

A note from the White House showed that Biden’s new proposal would cut broadband spending to $ 65 billion. Spending on roads, bridges and large infrastructure projects would drop to $ 120 billion, from $ 159 billion, but well above the $ 48 billion that Republicans want.

Psaki said that reducing the overall cost of the package would also reduce the need to “pay for” it. Biden remained committed to not raising taxes on people who earn less than $ 400,000 a year, Psaki said.

The White House plan, which Republicans have called too expensive, would seek to address climate change and social issues such as care for the elderly, as well as revitalize traditional transportation infrastructure.

The cost of investments would be met by increasing taxes on American companies and wealthy Americans. Top Republican lawmakers have said they would not accept a tax hike.

