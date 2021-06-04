White House criticizes end of Trump’s indefinite suspension on Facebook



Jen Psaki, a White House press spokeswoman, at a conference Friday.

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

WASHINGTON – The White House secretly criticized this Friday Facebook’s decision to remove the indefinite suspension from the account on the social network of former US President Donald Trump, considering it “unlikely” that he will change enough to merit a return to the platform as of 2023.

At her daily press conference, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki reacted to thethe decision of the social network to change its indefinite ban against the former president for a veto that will last two years, and that in 2023 will decide on its possible re-entry into the platform.

“We have learned a lot about former President Trump in the last couple of years, about his behavior and how he uses these platforms,” ​​Psaki said.

“It seems quite unlikely that it can change in two years, the goat pulls into the bush. We’ll see, ”he added.

Social networks should punish misinformation, says Jen Psaki

The spokeswoman for the current US president, Democrat Joe Biden, said that social networks and platforms “that disseminate information to millions of Americans have a responsibility to punish misinformation, false information, whether about elections or vaccines.”

Trump’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram (owned by the same company) remain closed since the assault on the Capitol on January 6 by thousands of supporters of the former president, some of them armed, and which resulted in five deaths.

Facebook seeks to deter Trump

Facebook justified the two-year suspension to allow “time” that serves to deter Trump and others from committing “such serious violations in the future,” and that is commensurate with the severity of such abuses.

A month ago, Facebook’s advisory board asked the company to review the indefinite veto of the former president.

The body, created by the company itself to act as a sort of supreme court on what content should be removed from the platform, supported the reasons for the suspension but considered that an indefinite veto would be an “arbitrary” decision.

Trump calls Facebook moved censorship

In a statement, Trump called Facebook’s decision “censorship”, an “abuse” and “an insult to the record 75 million people, in addition to many others, who voted” for him in the last elections, in which he Biden imposed.

In a later message, Trump added: “The next time he is in the White House, there will be no more dinners, requested by him, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. Everything will be business! ”, Referring to the founder of Facebook.