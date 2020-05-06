A beer is named in honor of Dr. Fauci in the USA. 2:19

The White House coronavirus task force will begin to shrink later this month, a senior official told CNN Tuesday.

The official said the task force “will gradually scale down around Memorial Day (May 25). We will continue to have key medical experts who advise (President Donald Trump) on a daily basis and accessible to the press in the coming months. ”

The New York Times reported for the first time on the White House plan to downsize the task force.

The move would nullify the most visible nerve center for the federal government’s response to the virus. But a senior administration official told CNN that members of the task force are expected to remain involved in talks with governors and industry leaders because the White House is aware that the leaders still want to hear from the doctors when they reopen. their states and businesses.

News of the plan to phase out the task force comes as the rate of new daily covid-19 cases in the country and reported deaths shows little variation, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center. However, an influential model created by the University of Washington Institute for Health Assessment and Metrics projected a doubling of deaths in the United States, to 134,000 by August 4, and an increase in the number of daily deaths to as governors, prompted by Trump, relax the distancing measures.

The news comes just over a week after CNN reported that the task force could soon begin cutting its number of meetings, according to a source, as Trump and Vice President Mike Pence schedule other events.

Officials said the end of the task force will never be officially announced and that no clear replacement group appears to be ready to start later, The New York Times reported. A second senior administration official told CNN: “This does not mean that doctors are being removed from the equation or expelled.”

The second official told CNN that the White House is shifting its focus toward reopening the economy “and thus putting Americans back to work.” That change will take place in the coming weeks, and doctors such as Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who have been prominent figures in the president’s briefings with reporters, will still play “an important advisory role” in the process. .

“Members of the task force will continue to contribute information, although the group will not meet as regularly as the focus shifts to vaccines, therapeutics, testing and ultimately the reopening of the economy,” said the second senior administration official. Keep in mind that the working group was always a temporary agreement. Health experts will continue to offer input even without meeting every day. ”

Pence confirmed to reporters Tuesday that the White House is holding talks about when the time would be right to dissolve the task force. The comments were made in a small briefing with reporters to which CNN was not invited. The vice president’s office then provided a partial transcript of the comments.

“We are having discussions about that and when is the right time for the task force to complete its work and for the ongoing efforts that are taking place at the agency-by-agency level,” Pence said, adding that the White House has begun to discuss a “transition plan with FEMA”.

Pence added that the White House is “beginning to look at the Memorial Day window, the window of early June, as a time when we could begin to make the transition” away from the task force.

A source familiar with the working group’s conversations said one of the reasons they are starting to discuss the phased reduction is because Pence wants to go out and travel more. It cannot lead a task force while doing so, so it would be better for the Department of Health and Human Services and other relevant agencies to take the lead on that point, the source added.

When asked if the president pushed this idea, the source insisted that Trump did not, but added that he does not oppose it.

It is another sign that a change in the state of the federal response is looming.

The working group held an in-person meeting on Tuesday morning, its first such meeting since Friday. On Monday, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration has an internal model that projects an increase of up to approximately 3,000 daily deaths in the United States from coronavirus by June 1.

Trump has been eager to reopen the nation and push an economic message, as his campaign had been counting on the economy to push him toward the November elections, but had been forced to change tactics.

It has been remarkably inconsistent in its response to the reopening of states, voicing apparently wavering comments about the reopening of Georgia as recently as last week. He also sided with protesters, some of whom were armed, in Michigan last week over his protests demanding the reopening of the state after Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended his emergency declaration by keeping some businesses closed.

