White House coordinator for the southern border leaves office

The United States (USA) announced that the diplomat Roberta Jacobson will stop coordinating the efforts of the Joe Biden administration for the southern border in the National Security Council, a position for which she was officially nominated on January 18 of this year.

Jacobson’s work is expected to finish this April, the White House announced in a press release.

Upon the arrival of Biden to power, Jacobson was assigned to coordinate with the authorities of Mexico and Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, the so-called Northern Triangle, the increase in the arrival of immigrants in an irregular situation to the United States, which has led to record numbers.

In the statement it is recalled that Jacobson will thus fulfill “with his initial commitment to serve in the first 100 days of the Administration” and it is detailed that he will leave his post “at the end of this month”.

In a statement, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the diplomat’s work “has been an invaluable contribution to the Biden-Harris Administration and the United States.”

Jacobson served as undersecretary of state for the Western Hemisphere and as ambassador to Mexico, in the administrations of Barack Obama and Donald Trump, respectively.

Biden appointed Vice President Kamala Harris at the end of March to be in charge of working together with Mexico and the countries of the Northern Triangle regarding bilateral relations and addressing the irregular migratory flow.

