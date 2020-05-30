The White House is closed emergency in protest at the murder of George Floyd. Due to protests over the death of George Floyd outside the White House, the doors of the press room have been closed this Friday night, and we are not allowed to leave the area.

Miami Mundo / Telemundo 33

The police officer at the center of the controversy over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis was arrested this Friday, according to local authorities. Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman said Derek Chauvin is being charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The other three officers involved in the arrest are not in custody and are still under investigation. Freeman says he anticipates there would be charges.

Minneapolis Commissioner John Harrington confirmed the arrest of Chauvin, who had been fired from the police force following the death of Floyd, an African-American man who died of complications allegedly stemming from his violent arrest on May 25, during Remembrance Day celebrations. (Memorial Day, in English).

#USA #GorgeFloyd Hundreds of protesters with the slogan: #BlackLivesMatter protesting in front of the White House https://t.co/twahwlN16p – Factor Cuatro Guatemala (@ Factor4_GT) May 29, 2020

Floyd was arrested after being accused of trying to use a fake $ 20 bill in a store. The man repeatedly pleaded not to be able to breathe during his detention. State charge documents allege that Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 2 minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd passed out and in total 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

“Police are trained to make this type of action on a subject in a face-down position inherently dangerous,” the document explains.

The medical examiner found no findings to support the diagnosis of traumatic suffocation or strangulation, the complaint says. Instead, he says Floyd had coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease and “the combined effects of being held by the police, his underlying health conditions, and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.”

NOW: Protesters break through the White House fence amid protests over the murder of George Floyd.pic.twitter.com/gtqXnjLHee – World in Conflict (@MundoEConflicto) May 30, 2020

Hours earlier, the Minnesota governor called for calm after protesters torched a Minneapolis police station Thursday night, and officers were forced to leave the scene earlier. It was the third day of violent protests over the death of a black man during an arrest.

Governor Tim Walz said at a press conference on Friday that activating a curfew would be on the table and that the top priority now is to make sure the past 48 hours are not repeated. The measures will be announced later.

“None of us can address these (systemic) problems if lawlessness reigns on our street,” Governor Walz said at the conference in which he addressed the Floyd case, they spread to nearby St. Paul and other parts of the country.

Urgent! Hundreds of people break into the fence of the White House, which is closed and protected by the Secret Service, in the framework of intense protests in several large cities, against the murder of George Floyd. Washington, USA, # 29May. pic.twitter.com/lyKbpGToC0 – ✽ Orlenys (from 🏠) 🍁🍃 (@OrlenysOV) May 30, 2020

Walz detailed that there was a lack of leadership (referring to alleged delay in asking for help from the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul) and that he intervened with the National Guard and the State Patrol on Thursday after the cities asked for help, but It took time to mobilize them.

The governor acknowledged that the “tools” needed to restore order, including the Minnesota National Guard, are “the same tools that have led to that grief and pain,” said KARE, the local NBC affiliate.

“I ask you to help us. Help us use a humane way of taking the streets to a place where we can restore justice, ”he explained. “So those who demand justice can be heard. Not those who throw firearms at companies. ”

Walz said he has spoken to Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman and is confident that “justice will be swift, that it will come in a timely manner and that it will be fair.”

State Attorney General Keith Ellison cited Martin Luther King, Jr. when he asked Minnesota residents not to ignore the riots as just senseless violence. “Ask yourself, what’s going on there?” he said. “And is it something that we as a society should pay attention to? I think we should pay attention. “

Ellison noted that as Minnesota National Guard troops are deployed to maintain order, they are the same people who administered the COVID-19 tests statewide last week. “Don’t react to them the way you might react to the Minneapolis Police Department,” he said. “It is not the same group.”

On Friday morning, a CNN news team was arrested while doing a live report, allegedly because the police asked them to move and they did not. In a statement, he said the three journalists were released approximately an hour after the arrest.

A live video on Thursday showed protesters accessing a police station, where fire alarms and sprinklers went off as fires started.

Protesters could be seen burning a Minneapolis Police Department jacket and cheering him on.

Also Thursday night, President Donald Trump criticized the “total lack of leadership” in Minneapolis. “I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the army is with him. Any difficulties and we will take over but when the looting begins, the shootings begin, ”he said on Twitter.

The protests began on Tuesday, a day after Floyd’s death in a confrontation with police that was recorded by a passer-by and went viral.

In the images, Floyd can be seen lying on the floor, pleading as police officer Derek Chauvin immobilizes him with his knee on his neck. As the minutes pass, Floyd slowly stops talking and moving. The 3rd district covers the southern part of Minneapolis where Floyd was arrested.

Minnesota Governor Walz activated the National Guard Thursday at the request of the Mayor of Minneapolis. The Guard tweeted minutes after the burning of the police station that had mobilized more than 500 soldiers in the metropolitan area.

The Guard said a “key objective” was to ensure that fire departments were able to respond to warnings, and in another tweet he explained that he was “here with the Minneapolis Fire Department” to help. But no steps were taken to extinguish the flames at the police station. Bryan Tyner, deputy director of the fire department, said his troops were unable to work safely either in the building or in some nearby buildings.

Earlier in the day, dozens of businesses in the Twin Cities lined their windows and doors with boards to try to prevent looting, while Target, a Minneapolis-based retail chain, announced that it will temporarily close two dozen stores in the area. Minneapolis suspended almost all of its train and bus services until Sunday for security reasons.

In St. Paul, clouds of smoke hung in the air as officers dressed in batons, gas masks, and body protection equipment watched over the nonconformists on one of the city’s main shopping streets, where firefighters had to quell a series of small fires. At one point, the police lined up in front of a Target establishment to try to block looters, who were also breaking the windows of other businesses.

Hundreds of protesters returned Thursday to the Minneapolis neighborhood at the center of the violence, where the nightlife ranged from angry protests to a street party. At one point, a band playing in a parking lot in front of the 3rd Police Precinct, the focus of the mobilizations, performed a punk version of Bob Marley’s song “Redemption Song”. Nearby, protesters carried clothing dummies from a looted Target and threw them into a burning car. Later, there was a fire in a nearby building.

But in other areas of Minneapolis, thousands of people marched peacefully through the streets demanding justice.

The protests have spread to other American cities. In New York City, protesters defied the coronavirus-mandated ban on meetings, and clashed with police, while in downtown Denver they blocked traffic. On the eve, similar mobilizations were recorded in Los Angeles and Memphis.

In Louisville, Kentucky, police confirmed that at least seven people were shot Thursday night as protesters demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, an African-American woman who was shot by police at her home in March.

The city released a transcript of the 911 emergency phone call Thursday that took police to the grocery store where Floyd was arrested. The caller explained that someone paid with a fake ticket and that when employees ran after him, they found the man sitting in a van.

According to the complainant, the man was “terribly drunk and has no control over himself.” Asked by the 911 operator about whether the suspect was “under the influence of something,” he replied, “Something like that, yes. He is not acting well. ” According to police, Floyd matched the description of the suspect.

The United States Attorney’s Office and the FBI in Minneapolis said Thursday they were conducting “a solid criminal investigation” into the death. The president of the country, Donald Trump, said that he asked that the investigation be accelerated.

The FBI is also investigating whether Floyd’s civil rights were violated. Chauvin, the officer who pinned Floyd to the knee, was fired Tuesday along with three other officers who were involved in the arrest.