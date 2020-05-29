The official White House Twitter account published on Friday President Donald Trump’s message about the Minneapolis protests that had been reported by Twitter as “apology for violence.”

MiamiMundo / Afp

And Twitter hid the same tweet again in the White House account @WhiteHouse, but allowing its access due to “public interest”.

The eye for an eye marked a new escalation in the confrontation between Twitter and Trump, which has more than 80 million followers and uses tweets daily to announce policies, attack its opponents and comment on the latest news.

The US president signed a decree on Thursday with the aim of limiting the freedom of social networks to decide on their content.

A few hours later, he tweeted a message about the violent protests in Minneapolis following the death of a black man, George Floyd, during his arrest by white police officers. The protests left hundreds of businesses damaged and a police station on fire.

These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let that happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the army is completely by his side. In the face of any difficulty, we will take over, but when the looting begins, the shooting will begin. Thank you! ”The president tweeted.

Twitter quickly responded by hiding that tweet with this warning message: “This tweet violated Twitter’s Rules regarding glorifying violence. However, Twitter determined that it may be in the public interest that said tweet remain accessible. ”

Trump’s tweet can be seen when the Twitter message is clicked.

The social network did the same thing on Friday morning with the White House tweet.

One of the president’s close advisers, Dan Scavino, who is particularly concerned about his social media strategy, advanced in attacks on the social media.

“Twitter only tells lies, more and more people are beginning to realize that,” he tweeted.

Trump accuses Twitter of making “editorial decisions” and showing “political activism” in choosing the messages he decides to send for verification.

On Tuesday, Twitter, frequently accused of being negligent in handling comments made by rulers, first published two messages from Trump adding the mention: “Verify the data.”

There were two tweets in which the president stated that the vote by mail was necessarily “fraudulent” because it was subject to manipulation.

The issue is particularly sensitive in the midst of an election year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, which raises questions about how the US presidential election on November 3 will be organized, in which Trump is seeking reelection.

“These tweets contain potentially misleading information about the voting process and have been reported,” a Twitter spokesman said at the time.