The former butler of the White House under 11 Administrations, Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, died at the age of 91 of coronavirus, his family reported to the US media.

Jerman joined the White House in 1957 with Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower (1953-1961) and retired in 2012, during the term of Barack Obama (2009-2017).

Although she started out as a cleaner, it didn’t take long for her to take over the role of steward, a promotion promoted by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy during her husband John F. Kennedy’s presidency (1961-1963), a Jerman’s granddaughter revealed to the affiliate. Fox News local in Washington.

Another granddaughter, Shanta Taylor Gay, told CNN that her grandfather passed away on May 16 and described him as a man who “never talked about politics” at home.

“He was a calm but severe man. Very generous, never bothered or complained. He always said he lived a blessed life, “he said.

Jerman’s death sparked the lament of several families of presidents, such as the Obamas, the Bushes and the Clintons.

“With his kindness and care, Wilson Jerman helped make the White House a decades-long home for presidential families, including ours,” former First Lady Michelle Obama said in a statement.

“His service to others,” he added, “his willingness to go beyond the country he loved and all the people in whose lives he was, is a legacy worthy of his generous spirit. We were lucky to meet him. Barack and I send our sincere love and prayers to his family. “

For her part, one of George W. Bush’s daughters (2001-2009), Jenna, noted that Jerman made the White House a home for them.

“We loved him, my family loved him, and we will miss him very much,” he added.

About 95,000 people have died in the United States. from COVID-19, a disease that has disproportionately affected African Americans like Jerman.

