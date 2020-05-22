15 minutes. The former butler of the White House under 11 Administrations, Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, died at the age of 91 due to the coronavirus, his family reported to the US media.

Jerman entered the White House to work in 1957 with the Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower (1953-1961) and retired in 2012, during the mandate of Barack Obama (2009-2017).

Although she started out as a cleaner, it didn’t take long for her to take over the role of butler, a promotion promoted by the former first lady, Jacqueline Kennedy, during the presidency of her husband, John F. Kennedy (1961-1963). This was revealed by a granddaughter of Jerman to the local Fox News affiliate in Washington.

Another granddaughter, Shanta Taylor Gay, told CNN that her grandfather passed away on May 16 and described him as a man who “never spoke of politics” at home.

“He was a calm but severe man. Very generous, he never bothered or complained. He always said he lived a blessed life“, he claimed.

Jerman’s death sparked the lament of several families of presidents, such as the Obamas, the Bushes and the Clintons.

“With his kindness and care, Wilson Jerman helped make the White House a decades-long home for presidential families, including ours,” former First Lady Michelle Obama said in a statement.

“His service to others, his willingness to go further for the country he loved and all the people in whose lives he was, it is a legacy worthy of your generous spirit“We were lucky to meet him. Barack and I send our sincere love and prayers to his family. “

For her part, one of George W. Bush’s daughters (2001-2009), Jenna, noted that Jerman made the White House a home for them.

“We loved him, my family loved him, and we are going to miss him very much.”

Nearly 95,000 people died in the US from COVID-19, a disease that disproportionately affected African Americans like Jerman.