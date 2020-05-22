Wilson Roosevelt, the White House butler who served 11 presidents, with the Obamas

The former butler of the White House under 11 administrations, Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, died on May 16 at the age of 91 due to the coronavirus, his family reported to the US media on Thursday. Jerman joined the White House in 1957 with Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower (who chaired the United States between 1953 and 1961) and retired in 2012, during the term of Democrat Barack Obama (2009-2017).

Although he started out as a cleaner, it didn’t take long for him to take over the job of steward, a promotion promoted during the presidency of John F. Kennedy (1961-1963), a granddaughter of Jerman’s revealed to the local Fox News affiliate in Washington. It was the United States’ first lady, Jacqueline Kennedy, who recognized her work and promoted him to butler.

Another granddaughter, Shanta Taylor Gay, described him to CNN as someone who “never talked about politics” at home. “He was a calm man, but severe. Very generous, never bothered or complained. He always assured that he lived a blessed life, “said Taylor. Jerman’s death has caused the lament of several families of presidents, such as the Obamas, the Bushes or the Clintons.

“Her service to others, her willingness to go further for the country she loved and all the people in whose lives she was, is a legacy worthy of her generous spirit,” former First Lady Michelle Obama said in a statement. ” We were lucky to meet him. Barack and I send our sincere love and prayers to his family, “he added. One of the daughters of President George W. Bush (in the White House between 2001 and 2009), Jenna, highlighted the work Jerman did for them. “We loved him, my family loved him, and we are going to miss him very much,” he added.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also said a few words to her former employee on Twitter on Thursday, giving condolences to her family. “It made generations of presidential families feel at home, including ours,” recalled the one who was also first lady from 1993 to 2001.

Bill and I were saddened to hear of the passing of Wilson Roosevelt Jerman at the age of 91 from COVID-19. Jerman served as a White House butler across 11 presidencies and made generations of first families feel at home, including ours. Our warmest condolences to his loved ones. – Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 21, 2020

Nearly 95,000 people have died in the United States from the covid-19 pandemic, a disease that has disproportionately affected African Americans like Jerman. Cities like Chicago have recorded the largest gap: blacks are 30% of the population, but suffer 70% of deaths from the pandemic.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe