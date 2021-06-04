White House: Biden administration is more focused on creating jobs than passing a fourth stimulus check



Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images

Although millions of people are already receiving their third stimulus check to cope with the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, many of them wonder if they will have a fourth financial support in the future.

Faced with the possibility of a fourth check, President Biden’s administration pointed out Thursday that this really is not its priorityas they are more focused on getting people back to work.

During a conference, press secretary Jen Psaki was asked if the government is considering providing more stimulus checks.

“(The president) is happy to hear a variety of ideas about what would be most effective and what is most important for the advancement of the economy. But He has also proposed what he thinks will be most effective in the short term in getting people back to work, to overcome this crucial period of time and also to make us more competitive in the long term, ”said Psaki, according to Fox 8.

These comments suggest that the White House is not planning to propose a fourth stimulus check, at least in the near future.

And is that The White House has focused more on getting support for the $ 1.7 billion American Jobs Plan and the $ 1.8 billion American Families Plan proposed by President Biden. The president has been seeking a bipartisan deal with Republicans for weeks.

Negotiations for these two plans, which are now Biden’s top priority, have been progressing slowly.

It should be noted that the president called the latest $ 928 billion counter offer from the Republican Party unfeasible, in large part because it uses still-available COVID-19 funds.

But, instead of using this money, President Biden wants to increase the corporate tax rate, to generate revenue for his $ 1.7 billion package. However, the Republicans in the Senate do not want this tax hike.

