White House bets on electric vehicles

On a day when many motorists in the southeastern United States could not find gasoline, President Joe Biden promoted the transition to electric vehicles and warned that China is leading the race to make next-generation cars.

“They think they are going to win, but I have news for them. They will not win this race. We cannot leave them. We have to move fast, ”the president said during a visit to a Michigan plant where electricity is produced by pickup trucks.

Ford will formally unveil its F-150 Lightning on Wednesday, an all-electric version of its best-selling pickup truck, which the president drove on a test track following his comments.

“We are going to set a new rhythm for electric vehicles,” promised Biden. “That means reversing the myopic reduction in vehicle emissions and the efficiency standards of the previous administration,” he added.

The president made the remarks after a tour of the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, the most recent of his road trips to promote his comprehensive economic revitalization legislative packages.

“We are at a turning point in the United States,” the president told a group of Ford employees during the visit.

Biden’s $ 2 trillion US employment plan, which should be approved by Congress, calls for $ 174 billion in funding for electric vehicles. A goal has also been set to achieve net zero emissions for the US economy by 2050 at the latest.

To achieve that goal, existing nuclear power plants “will be absolutely essential,” White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy said Tuesday at a virtual event at Columbia University’s Center for Global Energy Policy.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based intergovernmental organization that has so far generally supported the fossil fuel industry, surprised experts Tuesday by saying that investors should not fund new projects to supply fuel. oil, gas and coal if the world wants to achieve a net zero level. emissions in the middle of the century.

“The IEA’s path to this brighter future brings a historic increase in investment in clean energy that creates millions of new jobs and lifts global economic growth. Taking the world down that path requires strong and credible political action by governments, backed by much greater international cooperation, ”said Fatih Birol, IEA Executive Director.

with information from Voice of America