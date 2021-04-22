White House appeals to philanthropists to help Northern Triangle

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, met this Thursday with representatives of philanthropic institutions to ask them to help the White House to outline a plan that offers a better future for Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, in order to avoid that its inhabitants have to leave everything behind and emigrate, many times, in the direction of US soil.

“Most of the people don’t want to leave their homes; they don’t want to abandon their grandparents and they don’t want to abandon their culture, ”Harris observed at the beginning of a panel discussion with various CEOs of foundations, such as Arturo Aguilar, director of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, or Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation.

Therefore, the vice president continued, “the question must be: why are they leaving their homes?” Harris argued that what drives many Central Americans to emigrate is because “they are fleeing” or because “they are not able to meet their basic needs.”

Last March, Harris, at the direction of President Joe Biden, took the reins of US immigration policy. Both the vice president and the White House itself have been insisting since the beginning of the mandate that to end the waves of migrants that periodically arrive at the country’s southern border, it is necessary to tackle the root of the problem: the socioeconomic situation in their countries of origin .

For this reason, Harris has appealed to these foundations, as well as others, “not only at the national level, but globally,” in the hope that they will work with the White House and, above all, that they will contribute their experience. “That will help us shape our strategy going forward.”

“I’ve asked you to come together so I can listen to you, so I can learn from you,” Harris said. “Many of you have been investing in the region for years; I want to hear from you to know what works, what has worked and what has not. “

Harris’s roundtable coincided with the Biden-hosted climate summit, which is being held virtually between now and tomorrow, with more than 40 leaders from around the world participating. However, despite the fact that Washington has emphasized that one of the causes behind migration in Central America is climate change, the summit is not attended by any of the presidents of the three countries that make up the Northern Triangle: Honduras, Guatemala , The Savior.

However, the White House announced on Wednesday that Vice President Harris and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei will meet virtually on Monday, April 26 to discuss, among other issues, how to jointly address the needs of the Guatemalan people and cooperation in the immigration issue.

With information from Voice of America