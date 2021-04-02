White House “alarmed” by case of girls thrown from wall with Mexico

15 minutes. The White House was “alarmed” on Thursday by the case of two immigrant girls who were dropped by a trafficker from the top of the border fence in the state of New Mexico, and asked that the undocumented avoid getting into the hands of coyotes who “abuse” them.

In her daily press conference, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki referred to the video released Wednesday by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in which a man drops two girls from Ecuadorian origin, ages 3 and 5, from the top of the border wall, which is 14 feet high (4.2 meters).

“Any of us who have seen the video are incredibly alarmed by these things that human traffickers do,” Psaki said.

According to the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry, the girls “are out of danger and receiving the necessary attention.” The minors were found and treated by US border agents.

The White House spokeswoman thanked border agents who “saved these girls” and used the case to reinforce the message that the administration of President Joe Biden has been sending for months to those considering emigration to the United States.

“We want to send a clear message to the region that this is not the time to come, they should not send their children on this treacherous journey, with traffickers who abuse the vulnerabilities of these communities,” added Psaki.

Criminally and morally reprehensible

The Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, also regretted this situation on Wednesday. “The inhumane way traffickers abuse children while profiting from the despair of their parents.” He described it as “criminally and morally reprehensible”.

“This month alone, a little girl was drowned, a six-month-old baby was thrown into the river, and two little girls were thrown from a wall and left alone in the desert,” Mayorkas said in a statement.

This latest event occurred last Tuesday afternoon in an area west of the town of Mt. Cristo Rey, in the state of New Mexico, according to CBP, whose cameras recorded what happened.

The migrant girls have already been released from the hospital and are now in Border Patrol custody. They are waiting to be handed over to the Department of Health, which will try to hand them over to potential relatives in the United States, while their asylum applications are processed.

In recent weeks, the crossing of unaccompanied minors on the border between the US and Mexico has increased dramatically. This has overwhelmed Border Patrol centers and generated criticism of the Biden administration.

Currently there are about 18,000 unaccompanied minors are in CBP custody, according to the agency itself.