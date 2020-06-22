Trump said he asked to delay testing of covid-19 2:15

. – White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Sunday that the Trump administration is preparing for the possibility that a second wave of covid-19 may hit the United States in the fall.

“We are filling stocks in anticipation of a possible problem in the fall. We’re doing everything we can below the surface, working as hard as possible, “Navarro told CNN’s Jake Tapper on the” State of the Union “show.

When asked by Tapper if the administration was preparing for a second wave in the fall, Navarro replied: “Of course.”

“You prepare for what could possibly happen. I am not saying it will happen, but of course you are preparing, ”he added.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

MIRA: Trump does not rule out meeting with Maduro: I would think about it

Navarro’s comments come as Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, has downplayed the threat of a second wave that public health experts warn of.

In an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal last week, Pence blamed the media for inciting “panic” over a second wave of coronavirus.

“In recent days, the media has sounded the alarm for a ‘second wave’ of coronavirus infections. Such panic is exaggerated, “he wrote.

President Donald Trump was criticized for minimizing the threat and severity of the virus early in the outbreak, and his administration struggled to bring medical supplies to front-line workers and distribute test kits.

During a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Trump said he told his administration officials to stop testing for coronavirus due to the increasing number of cases in the United States.

“When you do the tests up to that point, you will find more people; you will find more cases. So I said to my people, ye Take the test down, please, ‘”Trump said in comments that immediately drew criticism from Democrats.

LOOK: Trump on covid-19 tests: “When you test at this level, there will be more cases”

About 120,000 people have died in the United States from the coronavirus, and medical experts say the tests are critical to identifying and tracking cases of covid-19 and slowing down the spread of the virus.

Navarro told Tapper on Sunday that the president’s comment was “ironic” and a “light moment for him at a rally.”

Tapper questioned it and said: “I don’t know if it was a light moment” and that Trump “has said similar things for months.”

Some states, such as Florida, Arizona, Texas, and North Carolina, have recently seen a positive increase in coronavirus cases. The administration and state leaders say the increase in cases is due to increased availability of evidence. But epidemiologists argue that case numbers should decrease with further testing, because theoretically health officials should be able to track cases and slow the spread of the virus.

LOOK: Bolton calls Trump “naive and dangerous” and hopes he will be remembered as single-term president

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, told The Washington Post on Thursday that the United States is still “on the first wave” of coronavirus.

Fauci previously told CNN that “it is not inevitable” that the United States will have a “second wave” in the fall “if it is approached appropriately,” and advised that Americans follow the recommendations for social distancing and wear masks in public. .

CNN’s Austen Bundy, Betsy Klein, Caroline Kelly, Maeve Reston, Madeline Holcombe and Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.