Photo: Sunset over the Empire State Building in New York May 12, 2020. EFE / EPA / JUSTIN LANE

WASHINGTON, USA.- With ineffective and premature measures of unconfinement “there is a real risk of an outbreak that may not be controlled and, in fact, paradoxically, will cause a setback, which will not only cause suffering and deaths that they could be avoided, but could even make us go back on the road to try to achieve economic recovery, ”warned the government’s leading epidemiologist, Anthony Fauci.

He testified before Congress remotely, because he is in self-quarantine for having been in contact with two White House staff members diagnosed with COVID-19.

The United States risks further outbreaks of “preventable deaths” from coronaviruses in those areas that undertake reckless de-escalation, and there are “no guarantees” that the vaccines it is developing are effective, Faucio said in his first appearance before the Senate. USA.

He described a much bleaker picture in his country than that admitted by President Donald Trump, who went on to proclaim on Monday that the United States “has imposed itself” in the fight against COVID-19 thanks to its relative increase in the ability to test. .

“If they think we have this completely under control, we don’t have it,” said Fauci, who heads the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

THE PRUDENCE OF FAUCI

The doctor, who is part of the White House task force against the coronavirus and in many cases has contradicted Trump’s claims about the disease, considered “unacceptable” that the US has already recorded more than 80,000 deaths from COVID-19 and He admitted that the official count may be incomplete.

“The number of deaths is probably higher than that,” Fauci said, recalling that “in places like New York” there are deaths in homes whose cause has not been corroborated.

Currently, the US does about 300 thousand coronavirus tests a day, a figure that is still far from the 900 thousand necessary to start a safer reopening now.

However, several states and localities of the country are taking up economic activity at a rapid pace, before what Fauci warned: “What worries me is that the states, or cities or regions (…) ignore our guidelines on when it is safe” to reopen .

Fauci’s words contrast more and more with those of Trump, who insists that the country “wants to return to work” and this Monday even said, without evidence, that if the confinement continues, the same people will die or even more by suicide. or overdose than the one that could die as a consequence of the reopening.

NEW PROJECT OF STIMULUS

Always in Congress, it was reported that Democrats in the Lower House proposed a new stimulus package of more than $ 3 trillion to alleviate the effects on the economy of the COVID-19 crisis.

That bill, which the lower house plans to approve this Friday, would become the largest stimulus in the country’s history, but the Republicans, who control the Senate, have already rejected the package, while the White House insisted that its priority is a cut to payroll taxes.

Congress will arrive on Friday with the antecedent that it has already approved several fiscal stimulus programs worth almost $ 3 trillion, the largest volume in the country’s history.

Already in April the US federal deficit shot up to $ 737.9 billion, compared to $ 160 billion the same month last year, which is a monthly record, as a result of the massive rise in spending and lower income from the coronavirus pandemic.

So far this fiscal year, which ends in September, the accumulated deficit is 1.48 trillion dollars, almost triple the one registered in the same period of 2019.

Federal spending shot up to $ 980 billion, 161% more than in April last year, while revenue was $ 242 billion, 55% less than a year ago.

This scenario is completed with more than 33 million Americans who have applied for unemployment benefits due to the wave of layoffs caused by the pandemic.

To alleviate economic havoc, the Federal Reserve (Fed) has launched its entire monetary arsenal, with massive injections of liquidity in financial markets, large purchases of debt and the drop in interest rates to practically 0%.

So President Donald Trump is eager to revive economic activity as medical experts advise caution and not rush to lift restrictions to contain the virus in a country that has become the world’s biggest focus in absolute terms with 1.3 million cases and more than 80,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. Exactly 1,367,927 confirmed cases and 82,246 deaths. Only 230 thousand people have overcome the disease.

New York State remains the great national epicenter with 338,485 confirmed cases and 27,284 deaths, only below the United Kingdom and Italy.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 140,917 confirmed cases and 9,531 deaths, the state of Illinois with 83,021 infections and 3,601 deaths, and Massachusetts, which has reported 79,332 positive for coronavirus and 5,141 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan with 4,674, Pennsylvania with 3,914 and Connecticut with 3,041.

Trump initially said that there would be 50,000 deaths in his country and then raised that calculation to 240,000. You have changed your forecast several times until you recognize in your most recent calculation that the final figure is likely to be between 100,000 and 110,000.

The Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose prediction models of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 147 thousand deaths in the US, a figure that updated this Tuesday from 134,000.