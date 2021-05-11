White Galilea Montijo dominates, dress shows off her legs

The white Galilea Montijo dominates, wearing her legs | Instagram

The presenter, Galilea Montijo, left everyone speechless after appearing to dominate with great power one of what will be a strong trend in 2021, a white dress in which her beautiful legs garnered great attention.

A garment that never goes out of style in the summer season is “the white dress”, another of the pieces that should make up your wardrobe, on this occasion, Galilea Montijo He boasts his wise choice that highlighted many of his attributes.

Elegant and chic was like “Gali“She appeared in one of her most recent appearances on the program” Hoy “wearing a total look in white with a short white dress and matching heels that highlighted her defined legs.

It should be said that the outfit of the “Today’s driver“It consisted of a blazer-type dress with ruffles on the sleeves and buttons in the front, which has hit the fashion trends this season with great force.

Likewise, the “tapatia” also chose to add a touch of color with maxi earrings in pastel colors, which contributed to not steal all the prominence from the outfit as well as the beauty look in which it decided on a very polished ponytail to match. of the neck.

It did not take long for users and loyal fans of Martha Galilea Montijo Torres to react to the publication with various comments in which they were even more surprised and pointed out how “beautiful” she looked.

Ah geez! ‘Happy day Mamacita!’, ‘Beautiful, we love you happy day’, ‘Beautiful’.

The postcard, which was shared by the 49-year-old celebrity from her Instagram account in which she added 59,735 Likes, in addition to various emojis of hearts and flames that refer to all the attractiveness that the endearing presenter of “Little Giants” dismisses. .

It should be reiterated that the color white is a garment that never goes out of style and will always be the best ally during this Spring-Summer season, the possibilities of standing out in this tonality are endless.

It is the former television actress who has collaborated in melodramas such as El Premio Mayor, Amarte es mi sin, El Precio de tu amor, who is very aware of this since she always keeps an eye on the latest trends, although her greatest weakness is the strong patterns and the glitters.

The same ones with whom he always manages to captivate his followers especially if with it he shows his charms, for which he also receives many compliments and compliments.

Without a doubt, “Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Raúl” El Negro “, Araiza, Paul Stanley, Andrea Escalona, ​​Marysol González, Arath and Lambda García is one of the most acclaimed of the cast of” entertainers “of the morning program.

“La Montijo” has collaborated in the morning for about 13 years and her great popularity has also made her the target of controversy.

The model, who has stood out for taking care of her figure in detail and has been able to enhance her personality, has been haunted by various rumors that refer both to various surgeries “those that have supposedly transformed her face and figure.”

However, they also refer that the extroverted Mexican artist is a believer in certain rites linked to “Santeria”, this added to various pregnancy rumors that have haunted her for several months.

Something that she herself has been questioned and that she has denied on several occasions, saying: “I would be the happiest”, however, at 49 years old, she reiterates “it is not like that”, as she has commented.