White flag between Neymar and FC Barcelona

Neymar-Barça, soap opera finished PSG

The soap opera Neymar-FC Barcelona seems to have come to an end after four years after four years of war. The Catalan club has made a statement in which you have confirmed that both parties They have closed their litigation in an out-of-court and amicable manner.

Since the Brazilian left the culé club in 2017 for 222 million euros, there have been three demands in the direction of Barcelona and one in the direction of Paris, where the judge agreed with the Barcelona club. On the part of the player, he claimed an amount of around 45 million euros, which after signing the renewal agreement was promised. Barça claimed in his defense that after his departure to PSG that amount did not correspond to him.

Y from the Blaugrana club, they claimed 10 million euros from the Brazilian forward for tax withholdings where they alleged that the player made extra money during his stay at the club as indicated by the tax inspection to which the club was subjected.

Finally, and after months of negotiation both parties have reached a consensus Y thus close the chapter with a transactional process, as the club points out “to put an end to legal proceedings that were pending between both parties: three claims in the labor jurisdiction and one civil proceeding.”