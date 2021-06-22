White Farmers Hold Aid Checks For African American Farmers In Court Because They Won’t Receive One



The payments are withheld due to a court order issued by a federal judge in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Photo: Kelly Lacy / Pexels

Farmers in the United States were waiting to receive support checks that the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) was scheduled to start sending this month, as part of a $ 4,000 loan forgiveness program. million dollars, included in the $ 1.9 billion coronavirus relief bill that was approved by Congress in March.

However, Due to a lawsuit brought by the country’s white farmers, who accused the Biden administration of discrimination, such payments have been stopped, at least temporarily, which has been a severe blow to African American farmers and activists.

The irony is that the money was intended for African Americans precisely as a way to heal more than 100 years of discriminatory policies by the Department of Agriculture that have disproportionately favored and supported white farmers the most.

USDA has already said it will vigorously defend the payments from the Department of Justice. Across the country there are other lawsuits against the support being given to African American and minority farmers. The complaints say there is discrimination against white farmers. These include one in Texas that is backed by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, the Guardian reported.

African American farmers peaked in 1920 when there were 949,889 of them, today there are only 48,697, representing only 1.4% of the 3.4 million farmers in the country. It is worth mentioning that 95% of US farmers are white.

In 1965, the United States Civil Rights Commission found that the USDA discriminated against black farmers by providing loans and financial assistance payments. And in 1999, then-President Bill Clinton’s administration admitted that USDA’s lending practices were discriminatory.

Today, efforts are being made to stop the discrimination that has long been deeply ingrained in America’s agricultural industry.

