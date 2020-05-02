The 2009 series starring Matt Bomer and Tim DeKay is giving something to talk about, since according to its creator Jeff Eastin, ‘White Collar’ could be back, with everything and its protagonists to continue the story.

The production lasted six seasons on the network, saying goodbye to his fans with a final season of six episodes. Eastin last worked on the American show Graceland, which lasted only three seasons before being unfortunately canceled.

‘White Collar’ is the story of a criminal named Neal Caffrey, played by Bomer, who agrees to help the FBI capture other white-collar criminals in exchange for their freedom, using their experience as a swindler, counterfeiter, and art thief.

The series also featured the participation of Willie Garson and Tiffani Amber Thiessen and was inspired, in part, by the story of Frank Abagnale Jr., a forger who was eventually caught and agreed to help the FBI prosecute criminals of his class, seen in Steven Spielberg’s movie ‘Catch Me If You Can’.

The last time the public saw Neal Caffrey, the charismatic scammer faked his death and moved to Paris to truly have his freedom. Of course, he intelligently informed his FBI partner and best friend Peter Burke that he was still alive and well.

The creator has expressed that ‘White Collar’ could be back through his Twitter account, Both Matt Bomer and Tim DeKay have made it known that they would be happy to return.

Let’s do it! https://t.co/u1agPjJcwQ – Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) April 28, 2020

In his post, Eastin shared a photo of the famous Caffrey hat he has taken out of the warehouse, stating that he believes the character should come out of retirement.

Bomer, who was playing Caffrey, enthusiastically responded to her message, simply saying, “Let’s do it!” The star also added that he wants a meeting before he is too old to take off the hat.

Since the series ended, Bomer has been busy, starring in a wide variety of projects, including his role in the series ‘Doom Patrol’, which was renewed for a second season.