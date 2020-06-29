The boom in craft beer is a fact that almost nobody at this point can deny. The problem is that with so many references it is impossible to separate “the wheat, in this case the barley, from the straw”, coming to taste concoctions that I imagine that only those responsible will like: Ipas intragables, past bitterness, lagers that can not stand fifteen days or exorbitant prices for their quality as they are too small factories.

Before starting the worldwide pandemic of Covid-19, we approached Chiclana de la Frontera from Cádiz to visit the facilities of Blanca y Verde, a “beer” very popular in the area and that both local and foreign citizens will see in almost all bars in this town and in adjacent towns such as San Fernando or Cádiz, in a campaign of slow expansion but without pause, since the brand is relatively new, not even five years on the market.

We are attended by one of its owners, Ángel Expósito, whom we thank for his knowledge, passion and facilities for this review. The first thing that surprises us is its factory, much larger than most microbreweries, with a “cooking” capacity of 30 hl., With all the energy advances in water management and purification, thus contributing to improving the footprint. ecological, a topic that Blanca y Verde is interested in, not bringing water from distant areas but from the city of Cádiz itself. We check the four tanks where the special liquid is usually created, explaining to us step by step the process from when the ingredients are owned, their fermentation, filtering, the passage to the tanks and times in them until their final resting and bottling. In addition to being able to create many more liters than the others, they can adjust the price, so it can be obtained for almost the same money as a third of industrial. Whoever wants to know more, we recommend a visit that can be requested on their website.

For its elaboration they tell us that they use the “German purity law”, probably the first food regulation since it dates back to 1516, by which water was set as the only ingredients (which as we explained before comes from the swamp and spring near Chiclana ), malted barley and hops. To this is added the yeast, something that the Bavarian king could not include when it was discovered by Louis Pasteur in the 19th century. And it is not seasoned with any other cereal, as it happens with almost all the industrial ones where we see in its composition rice, corn … along with multiple preservatives and dyes (we remember that in one we got to see caramel).

With these wicker we can understand that its four types drink from the Germanic country, as its best-selling product, the “Levante” a lager, Helles type, pale in color and slightly more than five degrees of alcohol. Easy to drink and smart idea, because it is perfect for smothering the heat, despite the fact that you notice the taste and smell of a quality artisan, but that does not dull like others in the same sector, so you can drink several . We give faith, as we have tried it on multiple occasions, both in the bottle and on tap. His next model is the “Poniente” (the tributes to the winds of Cádiz continue), a Dunkel, of other five degrees, darker and where the cereal is more noticeable. Great in “mouth” and “nose” and that reminds us of many proven by Bavaria or Czech Bohemia. A delight with many followers. In fact, given the success they decided to create the “Mestiza”, with a similar alcoholic strength. A special lager, with six malts, two hops, double fermentation and more relaxed maturation. A beautiful toasted color, a flavor that transports us to other places, along the lines of “exports” but with less capacity to get drunk, since it does not have 7 degrees or more of this type. The last one is our favorite, where under the amusing name of “Ipa Cai”, we are presented with an Ipa Pale Lager, with low fermentation and hops from the Pacific Northwest, with its exact point of bitterness for those of us who love Indian Pale Ale, with quite similar to the best Americans. A joy to the palate that makes us have no choice but to discover ourselves before the capacity of White and Green beers to create quality products, designed for that vast minority that consumes craft beer, at a price within reach of any pocket. An affordable luxury that we recommend.