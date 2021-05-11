White alarm! Real Madrid adds six heavy casualties to face the final of La Liga

In order to Zinedine Zidane defense is his current biggest headache, then the others come. Your defensive line in the Real Madrid He is in dry dock to face the remainder of the season: Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos and Ferland Mendy, all of them absent due to injuries.

This Thursday the White House will have a key match for its league aspirations at the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium, against Granada CF, and it will do so without its usual defensive line. If that has already been a problem for Zizou, the situation worsens when the alternatives are also injured.

Dani carvajal It has already been confirmed that the rest of the season is lost, Sergio Ramos is pending evolution, Raphael varane keep training differentiated and Ferland mendy He suffers from a tibial periostitis that will separate him from the last three games that the merengue will face in the league.

Another who is ruled out to face Granada CF is Álvaro Odriozola, who had opened space in 11 after the countless injuries of the white team. The right-back suffered a muscular overload that will keep him on the sidelines, and with the possibility of joining in the last two dates.

Odriozola has already been more than 100 days without competing due to injuries, all muscular. Accumulate four physical problems for this reason this season. Another who had also given up on the right side and was injured is Lucas Vázquez, who has been out for several days.

Zidane’s alternatives in defense

On the right side, everything indicates that there will be the Uruguayan Fede Valverde, who already occupied that place in times of emergency and complied. Since the first three in the position are out: Carvajal, Vázquez and Odriozola. Marvin will be another alternative, the youth squad already played against Getafe this season.

The center-backs have no discussion: Éder Militão and Nacho Fernández, a couple who have surrendered and offer tranquility to the French coach.

From experience, Marcelo will be the left back. Far from being in his best shape, but it is the most viable option Zidane has at his disposal. If he wants to risk it, he will put on the field the youth squad Miguel Gutiérrez, who can even play on the right if they ask him to.

