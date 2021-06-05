Whistled Luis Enrique in the Wanda and hostile environment for Cristiano

06/04/2021

On at 19:57 CEST

Spain – Portugal is the first match with an audience for the Spanish team since the coronavirus pandemic was declared. The nearly 15,000 spectators who were able to enter the Wanda Metropolitano took the opportunity to express themselves and before the start of the meeting there were two relevant moments that drew attention: the public dedicated a timid whistle to the coach, Luis Enrique, and later they showed even more hostile with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to a Spanish field.

The coach heard some beeps when he had to go out onto the pitch to go to his bench. His first line-up in these preparatory matches for the Eurocup has been criticized, but the public does not forget the decisions he made when drawing up the list of summoned for the summer tournament with a notable absence, such as that of Sergio Ramos, and without any Real Madrid player.

Another of those who received a hostile reception was the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The captain of the Portuguese team was the first of his team to step on the green when placing himself in order with the Spanish team and the referees to hear the anthems. The public he dedicated a loud whistle both him and the Portuguese team, accompanied by different shouts. What’s more, every action of Cristiano was booed by the crowd and this one celebrated when the ex of the Real Madrid lost the ball or could not finish a dribble.