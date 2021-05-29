Whiskey-based summer cocktails

You may have never thought of using whiskey as the base to make a summer cocktail, but there are many good recipes that feature this liquor and are perfect to officially welcome the hottest time of year.
For example, SIA Scotch Whiskey, a modern blend of vanilla, caramel, citrus, honey, and a hint of smoke, is a good complement to tropical juices, fruits, and refreshing summer ingredients. Here we share some recipes that you can make at home.
SIA-style whiskey lemonade
Ingredients:
1.5 oz SIA Scotch Whiskey 1 oz lemon juice 1 lemon wedge 1 oz chamomile simple syrup 1 oz water
Instructions:
Combine all the ingredients in a shaker and shake for 10 seconds. Put ice cubes in a glass and pour the lemonade into it. Garnish with some mint leaves and enjoy!
SIA SMASH
Ingredients:
1.5 oz of SIA Scotch Whiskey .05 oz of simple syrup 7 crushed mint leaves 2 quarts of yellow lemon Mint for garnish
Instructions:
Combine the whiskey, syrup, mint leaves, and lemon wedges in a shaker and shake for 10 seconds. Place the mixture in a short glass with ice cubes. Garnish with some mint leaves and enjoy!
SIA GLASGOW MULE
Ingredients:
1.5 oz of SIA 5 oz of ginger beer .5 oz of green lemon
Instructions: