As every third Saturday in May, the World Whiskey Day, this at the initiative of the Scottish writer and consultant Blair Bowman, who realized that there was not a day to commemorate this drink.

The whiskey world is full of buzzwords and terminology, from Scotch whiskey and single malts, to bourbon and blends. But one point that causes a lot of confusion is the fact that the drink is sometimes spelled ‘whiskey’ and other times ‘whiskey’. So what is the difference?

Before we begin, let’s define liquor in general:

No matter how you read or write it, it is an alcoholic beverage obtained by distilling fermented malt from cereals such as barley, wheat, rye and corn, and its subsequent aging in wooden barrels, traditionally white oak.

Whiskey and whiskey

Derived from the Gaelic term usquebaugh which translates to ‘water of life ’.

Uisge means water. Beatha means life. It is a term used for many types of invigorating spirits over time, for example, Eau de Vie.

In modern use, the whiskey is from scotland and the Whiskey is from Ireland.

The difference comes from the translation of words from the Scottish and Irish Gaelic forms, the goal: to differentiate the products. However, these days, both Scottish and Irish are two of the best on the planet.

According to Ewan Gunn, the drink’s ambassador, he told Insider that Canada and Japan generally also use the spelling “whiskey.”

Meanwhile, he said: “Irish whiskey is always spelled with an ‘e’, ​​and American whiskey is generally spelled with an ‘e’, ​​but there are some exceptions.” The plural of this version is «whiskeys».

If that’s still hard to remember, the Kitchn food website devised a smart way to do it: countries with ‘e’ in their names (United States and Ireland) tend to use ‘whiskey’, while those without ‘e «(Scotland, Canada and Japan) go with» whiskey «.

There are five styles, five denominations:

Scotch (whiskey)

Irish whiskey

American Bourbon

Canadian whiskey

Japanese whiskey

For example, whiskey is made primarily from malted barley, while bourbon is distilled from corn. If you are in England and you order a whiskey, you will get Scotch. But in Ireland, you will get Irish whiskey.

