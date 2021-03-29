Whip Pérez lost in London

The former champion of Spain and the European Union of the bantamweight, the Guipuzcoan Sebastián «Látigo» Pérez (12-2-1, 2 KO), he lost tonight at the Copper Box Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Hackney Wick (London).

At stake was a WBC intermediate featherweight title, and his English rival Louie “Crazy” Lynn (9-0, 7 KO), a fighter with a high KO percentage, has achieved victory on points after ten rounds.

The unanimous scores were 100-91, 98-92, and 97-93.

The man from Gipuzkoa resisted bravely.