Comedian Whindersson Nunes did not like to see columnist Erlan Bastos criticizing the way he and Luísa Sonza announced the end of the marriage. On Twitter, Whindersson lamented the note released by the journalist that the approach of him and his ex-girlfriend would have contributed to the end of the marriage.

Whindersson laments: ‘It affects the lives of random people’

The artist also took a position on someone else’s involvement in the rumor. “It affects the lives of random people for the sheer pleasure of inventing. We decided to create our future separately,” said Luísa’s ex-husband. The Piauiense regretted the posture of newspapers in his home state. “The newspapers in Piauí are like that, that every opportunity you have hits me,” wrote Whindersson on Thursday (30). He and the singer had been together for four years and ended in mutual agreement, preserving the friendship.

He learned a lot was to INVENT and LIE. He said that “the pivot of separation was my ex”, you do not have an ounce of decency, it affects the lives of random people for the pure pleasure of INVENTING. We decided to create our future separately, instead of you gossips creating for us https://t.co/JyNkEqTbcr – Whindersson (@whindersson)

April 30, 2020

Ex-couple reacts with humor to Tatá’s joke

Good-natured, Tatá Werneck mentioned the humorist and the singer in a tweet, recalling the trolling of Maurício Meirelles in his profile on the social network. “Very strange my rumor of separation at the same time as Whindersson and Luísa. Surely Rafa and Whindersson are together”, posted the commander of “Lady Night”, in an amusing tone. “I got caught!” Wrote Whindersson, adding emojis crying with laughter. “We love you!” Agreed Luísa Sonza.

I got caught – Whindersson (@whindersson)

April 29, 2020

Luísa reports attacks, but reassures fans: ‘I got rid of hate’

Back at her parents’ house after the separation, the gaucho said she was suffering criticism on the web, but wanted to calm fans and friends with a post on Stories. “The attacks I am suffering have not started today. They started more than four years ago, since the beginning of my relationship,” said the young woman. According to the artist, in the past, such situations bothered her: “I already revolted, I blamed myself, I suffered, I felt hatred, I lost myself a million times, until I had to grow up to understand that none of this is about me, it is who’s talking “. The owner of the hit “Braba” also clarified that past events have strengthened her. “I got rid of the hatred that hurt me. I got rid of the hatred that I already felt for these people and I exchanged it for gratitude, for the fact that it really made me grow up to be the strong, fucking woman I feel. That made me have so much desire to win “, he said.

(By Marilise Gomes)

