As US President Donald Trump calls for the reopening of the economy, an analysis by the Associated Press shows that thousands of people are falling ill with COVID-19 at work.

Recent figures show an increase in cases in meat packing and chicken processing plants. A focus of new infections has been reported among construction workers in Austin, Texas, where the sector recently returned to activity. Even the White House has proved vulnerable, with positive evidence of a coronavirus from a Trump valet and Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary.

That highlights the high risks for communities across the country as they gradually ease their restrictions on business.

“The people who are getting sick right now are generally people who are working,” Dr. Mark Escott, a regional health official, told the Austin city council. “That risk is going to increase as more people work.”

Concerns in Austin will almost certainly be reflected in communities across the country as the reopening of stores and factories creates new opportunities for the spread of the virus.

Obviously, there are numerous new infections outside of the workplace, in nursing homes, and among retirees and the unemployed, especially in densely populated places like New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and urban areas of New Jersey and Massachusetts.

But the 15 US counties with the highest infection rates between April 28 and May 5 are all sites of meat packing plants and chicken processors or state prisons, according to research by The Associated Press.

The county with the highest per capita rate is Trousdale, Tennessee, where nearly 1,300 inmates and 50 workers at Trousdale Turner Private Prison recently tested positive.

In the federal prison system, the number of positive cases has consistently increased. As of May 5, there were 2,066 inmates tested positive, compared to 730 on April 25.

The second county on the AP’s list is Nobles, Minnesota, which now has 1,100 cases, compared with two in mid-April. The county administrative center, Worthington, is the headquarters of the JBS pig processing plant, which employs hundreds of immigrants.

“A man said to me:‘ I risked my life living here. I never thought that something I don’t see could knock me down, ’” said the Rev. Jim Callahan of the Santa Maria Catholic Church in Worthington.

Dakota County, Nebraska, where a Tyson Foods meat processing plant operates, had registered just three cases as of April 15 and now has more than 1,000. There have been at least three deaths from COVID-19, including an Ethiopian woman who was one of 4,300 employees at the Tyson plant.

In Cass County, in northern Indiana, which has a Tyson pig processing plant, confirmed cases have exceeded 1,500. That gives the county of 38,000 residents one of the highest infection rates in the country.

Tyson’s Logansport, Indiana, plant was closed April 25 after nearly 900 employees tested positive. It resumed limited operations on Thursday after a thorough cleanup and the installation of Plexiglass barriers between jobs. Company spokeswoman Hli Yang said none of the 2,200 employees would return to work without prior testing.

Several counties in Virginia, Delaware, and Georgia with chicken processing plants were also heavily affected by the infections.

In New York, the state hardest hit for most of the pandemic, a new survey indicates that factors other than the workplace were involved in many recent cases.

The survey of 1,269 patients admitted to 113 hospitals in three days contradicted expectations that most of the new infections would be from essential workers, especially those who travel on the subway and buses. Instead, 37% of those admitted were retired; 46% were unemployed.

“We thought that perhaps we were going to find a higher percentage of essential workers who were getting sick because they were going to work, which would be nurses, doctors, transporters. But it’s not like that, “said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In Pennsylvania, more than 40% of the 2,578 new cases between May 4 and 6 were people living in long-term care facilities. Health officials in Allegheny County, which encompasses Pittsburgh, said that of 352 new cases between April 20 and May 5, 5.35% were residents in long-term care facilities and 14% were workers of health.

Although the elderly continue to account for a very high proportion of COVID-19 cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there is a change. In January and February, 76% of the cases were people 50 years of age or older. Since March, only half of the cases are of people of those ages.

AP data journalist Andrew Milligan contributed in New Haven, Connecticut, and reporters Rick Callahan in Indianapolis, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia, Deepti Hajela and Mike Stobbe in New York, and Michael Balsamo in Washington.