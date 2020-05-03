The dilemma of millions of people in Colombia: «If the coronavirus doesn’t kill you, hunger will kill you»

At just thirty years old, Maria holds her baby in her arms while her other two little girls pull her dress to get her attention. They want me to open the package of food just delivered to him by The Bronx Banquet Foundation. This Venezuelan single-parent family has Eight months living on a bass in the city of Bogotá, where for two euros a day Maria shares a bed with her three daughters.

However, in this space of about ten meters long by four meters wide, they do not live alone, but live with thirty other Venezuelan migrants in a practically overcrowded situation. None of them has a stable job, before the coronavirus health crisis they lived on street ordering and street vendors, but with isolation they cannot go out and find their lives. “Sometimes it is very difficult for me because we cannot go out and we go to bed without eating. One day when I get out I win the bed and to eat, they hardly help me like that. But now I don’t win anything ”confesses María resigned to accept the new situation.

While Maria tells us her situation we have to move aside, Moisés, roommate, asks us for permission to access his bunk. With a cap, bare chest, pajama pants and without losing the smile tells us that he has only been in Colombia for a short time. «If we let ourselves be trapped by the crisis, we don’t eat anythingSo we have to go out and find a way to win something. Since I have come, this is what I do, because I have not been able to get a stable job, ”says Moisés.

Venezuelan migrants in Bogotá

About three million people in Bogotá, the city has more than seven million inhabitants, could be experiencing difficulties with the health crisis. TO Venezuelan migrants must also add the situation of street vendors and the displaced indigenous people who moved to the capital. The number of vulnerable people is provided by Orlando Beltrán, director of the Bronx Banquet Foundation. Orlando comes out of his own isolation about three days a week to bring masks and food to those most in need. “They need urgent humanitarian aid, because nobody is taking care of them and they have children who have the same rights as other children in the world. . These three million vulnerable people will not respect quarantine. They are going to come out, not because of the coronavirus but because of the ‘coronahmbre’ as they call it. Because either hunger will kill them or the coronavirus will kill themOrlando argues.

Non-payment of rents in times of health crisis has led to many landlords who rent beds to migrants are evicting Venezuelans. Iovani has been coordinating the space of one of these cabins for a year “The owner of the premises is pressing for the rent to be paid and nobody is paying because we can hardly go out. We live with the uncertainty of knowing what will happen and if it will end up throwing us out into the street, ”he says.

Return to your country

The situation is unsustainable for many Venezuelans who, seeing that nobody helps them they have decided to take the backpack and set out back to his country. They have to walk 600 kilometers to reach Táchira, the most accessible Venezuelan border. Six months pregnant Carla tells us that she wants to return but in her condition she cannot walk. I’m here alone and pregnant. I come from Ecuador wanting to return to Venezuela. But as the situation is, I do not have the tickets, I do not have enough money to return. Here the situation is very difficult due to the disease and everything. I’m tired of spending jobs, in Venezuela I have my house, my things and I don’t want to continue like this, “laments Carla.

The Government of Colombia has made available to some migrants vseveral buses to take them to the border of the neighboring country. According to migration, some 600 people have left the city, but many others have not been able to do so because they have not found out about this service. Meanwhile, from across the border, Nicolás Maduro’s executive estimates that 1,600 people have already arrived in Venezuela from Peru, Ecuador and Colombia.

Duque announces International Naval Campaign against drug trafficking with Venezuela as background

President Iván Duque reported on Tuesday the beginning of the International Naval Campaign to Fight Drug Trafficking Orion 5, which he described as “one of the most important in the world today in the fight against drug trafficking, and it is done by sharing intelligence information, operational information, logistical information, and also, the combination of the strengths of the navies of the countries that participate in it ”

We present the 5th Phase of the Orion Multinational Campaign, in which 25 countries participate. It is, perhaps, the world’s biggest strategy against drug trafficking, with which we have dismantled criminal structures, increased naval interdiction operations and seized records. pic.twitter.com/v7esB5cams – Iván Duque 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) April 7, 2020

In turn, the Navy Commander said that “between January and March, in this also integrated effort, as a preamble to the inauguration and installation of this Orion Campaign, more than 130.6 tons of cocaine hydrochloride, which is equivalent to 326’700,000 doses that are valued, approximately, in 4 thousand 400 million dollars, put on the streets of the United States ”.

He added that those 130.6 tons “represent a little more than 52 thousand hectares of illicit crops.”

Likewise, he specified that in the preamble of this integrated effort from countries in the region, “we managed to seize 15.4 tons of marijuana, which are representing approximately more than 38 and a half million doses, with an approximate value of more than 77 million dollars in the United States. “

The officer also highlighted “the immobilization of 12 semi-submersibles, 57 boats and 174 people were captured, in this first quarter alone”.

During the preliminary stage, capacities of more than 20 agencies and institutions from Colombia, Belgium, Belize, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and Dominican Republic.

For his part, the Commander General of the Military Forces, General Luis Fernando Navarro, indicated that 25 countries in the region and in Europe participate in the Orion 5 Campaign, integrating the efforts and capacities of “51 institutions, national and international agencies, committed to affecting drug trafficking and related crimes by sea, river, land and air. “

Although President Duque, nor the military leadership, did not mention Nicolás Maduro and the so-called ‘Cartel de los Soles’, the balance of this operation comes after the US President, Donald Trump, announced the increase in the activities of the Command Sur, which oversees operations in Latin America and the Caribbean, alleging that the drug cartels are trying to take advantage of the pandemic to boost their business.

US plans deployment of Navy destroyers, combat ships, and surveillance aircraft

Colombia participates through the National Navy, which coordinates the operation together with the National Army, the Air Force, the National Police, the Financial Information and Analysis Unit (Uiaf) and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

The Herald

Mike Pompeo: “The time has come for Maduro to leave office”

The secretary of the US State Department, Mike Pompeo, said on Tuesday that the time has come for President Nicolás Maduro to leave office so that Venezuelans can hold “free and fair” elections.

“The objective is to replace Maduro’s illegitimate dictatorship with a legitimate transitional government that can hold free and fair presidential elections for all Venezuelans. It is time for Maduro to leave, ”said Pompeo during a press conference held in Washington.

As it will be remembered a week ago, the United States announced that it is willing to lift sanctions against Venezuela if a plan presented by the State Department, with the support of opposition leader Juan Guaidó, is adopted to form a transitional government in the country. .

Pompeo reiterated that the purpose of this transition in Venezuela is to achieve free presidential elections “where Venezuelans are the ones with the possibility to choose.”

The proposal called the Democratic Framework, proposes the formation of a Council of State, in which Guaidó and Nicolás Maduro would not participate, and would call presidential and parliamentary elections in a period of six to twelve months. It also plans the withdrawal of all foreign security forces that are in Venezuelan territory.

Pompeo assured that, after announcing the proposal, on March 31, Washington has received the support of “dozens” of countries that approve the “framework” of the initiative.

The universal

Association of jurists with more than 200 thousand members demands that the United States cease interventionism in Colombia and Venezuela

The International Association of Democratic Lawyers (IADL), a federation that brings together organizations of progressive lawyers founded in 1946, with sections and members in 50 countries and territories, has demanded by means of a letter addressed to the State Department of United States (USA) the cessation of military deployment and its interventionist and warlike policies against Venezuela and the Latin American region in general. The Association has the status of a consultative organization recognized with the United Nations through Ecosoc, Unesco and Unicef, and groups associations that, in total, group around 200 thousand jurists.

The request of the legal association, published on specialized pages, was also shared on Twitter by the Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza. The association has also published a similar letter on its website against coercive measures against Iran, Syria, Cuba, Venezuela and the Gaza Strip, in the framework of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the original letter, the US government is urged to promote solidarity amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “Now is the time for such solidarity actions – not war. Now is the time to act in accordance with the principles of law that we, as a nation, hold in the highest estimation, “underlines part of the content of the letter.

Here is the full text of the letter:

Dear Secretary of State Pompeo and honorable members of the International Affairs Committee of the American Senate:

On March 23, 2020, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire in all corners of the world and to unite efforts in the major battle against Covid-19 – a common enemy threatening to all mankind. Guterres said: ‘The fury of the virus illustrates the nonsense of war … It is time to put the armed conflict on emergency closure and focus together on the real fight of our lives … Let’s end the disease of war and fight against disease that is devastating our world. ‘

According to the World Health Organization, to date, there are more than 1,056,159 cases worldwide with more than 57,206 confirmed deaths, in more than 208 countries.

The United States is the current epicenter of the virus with at least 241,703 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Although the efforts of the United States government should be focused on this public health crisis instead of warlike actions, the United States has nevertheless decided to make military mobilizations that threaten the well-being of the United States and the Latin American region.

Instead of promoting global solidarity, the United States government has chosen the dangerous path of inciting armed conflict through its most recent mobilization and tour de force in Latin America with the specific purpose of destabilizing the Venezuelan government and seeking change. government under the guise of increasing ‘anti-narcotic’ operations at a time when the world is focused on responding to a global pandemic due to Covid-19.

On April 1, 2020, President Trump announced during a press conference that the United States would be conducting “advanced counter-narcotic operations in the Western Hemisphere to protect the American people from the deadly scourge of illegal narcotics” and further stated : ‘In cooperation with 22 other nations, the US Southern Command will increase surveillance, disruption, and seizure of drug shipments and provide additional support for eradication efforts that are happening at a rapid pace. We are deploying Navy destroyers, combat ships, aircraft and helicopters, coast guard cutters, air force surveillance aircraft, thereby doubling our capabilities in the region. ‘

On April 2, 2020, world news sources reported the deployment of U.S. warships to the Caribbean region to stop illegal drugs. This announcement was made two days after Secretary of State Pompeo offered to lift the crippling sanctions against Venezuela if President Nicolás Maduro accepted a power-sharing agreement, a proposal that was rejected.

Between April 3 and 4, 2020, worrying reports from different news sources in Colombia, as well as social media, have shown videos of the mobilization of the armed forces in Colombia near the border with Venezuela, in the north of Santander and Cúcuta, some of which seem to indicate US involvement.

Although the Colombian military force has said that such mobilizations correspond to ‘anti-narcotics’ exercises and deny foreign military intervention, there are still unanswered questions regarding the current presence of the United States military force in Colombia and the region.

What lies ahead is a perfect storm for an armed conflict fueled by US interventionism and armed mobilization in the region. An armed conflict between the United States and Venezuela, with Colombia’s support for the United States, would not only result in a regional conflict, but also have greater implications for a possible transnational conflict. Furthermore, any conflict between Latin American nations would effectively disable the governments of Venezuela and / or Colombia from taking adequate measures for the well-being of their citizens due to the Covid-19 global health catastrophe.

Such actions by the US government are in direct violation of international law and the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of American States (OAS) Charts – which are incorporated into US law through Article 6 of the US Constitution. United. Article 2 (3) of the UN Charter says: “The members of the organization will settle their international disputes by peaceful means in such a way that neither international peace and security nor justice are endangered.”

Likewise, Article 2 (4) indicates that every member must abstain from “resorting to the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State.” Finally, Article 19 of 3 of the OAS letter indicates that no State ‘has the right to intervene, directly or indirectly, and for whatever reason, in the internal or external affairs of any other … [y prohíbe] not only the armed force, but also any other form of interference or attentive tendency of the personality of the State, of the political, economic and cultural elements that constitute it. ’

Therefore, due to the foregoing, as members of the international legal community we demand the following and call on the State Department to:

Reexamine the recent deployment of US military force in the Latin American region.

Cease all forms of interventionism in Latin America and stop any further mobilization of armed forces in the region. Respect the national sovereignty of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Republic of Colombia. While Colombia helps facilitate the military mobilization of the United States. In the region, despite this, Venezuela has offered its neighboring country two machines necessary for testing Covid-19.

Now is the time for such actions of solidarity — not war. Now is the time to act according to the principles of law that we, as a nation, hold in the highest estimation.

Alba City

The opposition will study a mechanism for Venezuela to collaborate with the DEA

Juan Guaidó, recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more than 50 countries, announced on Tuesday the creation of a security and intelligence commission to cooperate with international agencies and combat drug trafficking and terrorism.

In this sense, he pointed out that this commission must present a proposal to retake treaties with the DEA.

“We face a very powerful enemy that has ended societies, such as terrorism and drug trafficking. The Special Presidential Commission for Police Security and Intelligence must present a technical document on how the Venezuelan mechanism will be to reintegrate into the treaties with the DEA, in the treaties of the fight against drug trafficking at the international level, and must also share information with international intelligence agencies ”, he indicated.

He also explained that they are made up of David Smolansky, special adviser to the presidency in matters of security, intelligence and migration; Deputy Carlos Paparoni, Presidential Commissioner for Financial Intelligence and Organized Crime and the Commissioner for Security and Intelligence at the Venezuelan Embassy in the USA, Iván Simonovis.

“Venezuela is not a country of drug traffickers; Venezuela is a strong, caring country that has fought for years against these scourges. Because of the dictator, today known as a drug trafficker, we will not allow our country to be crossed out; on the contrary, we are going to strengthen the fight, ”he said.

Guaidó stated that within the commission’s work is to outline strategies in the strictly police sphere, cooperate with international intelligence agencies, and continue financial tracing as a result of corruption, terrorism and drug trafficking in Venezuela in the last 20 years.

He stressed that they must present a report to the National Assembly so that the respective and necessary agreements and conventions can be advanced to face the scourge of terrorism and drug trafficking that affects Venezuela.

MILLION REWARD FOR MATURE

The Donald Trump Administration even offered rewards ranging from $ 15 million to $ 10 million for information leading to the capture of Maduro and the other 14 defendants.

The United States also announced in late March that it will strengthen its naval presence in Caribbean waters to fight drug trafficking, and with special attention to Mexico and Venezuela.

“The dictatorship -in reference to the Government of Nicolás Maduro- was linked to drug trafficking,” Guaidó said on Tuesday.

CHAVISMO DENIES THE ACCUSATIONS

“Because of the dictator, today designated as a drug trafficker, they will not be able to designate our country. On the contrary, we must strengthen our participation, our fight, “continued the head of the Venezuelan Parliament.

But the Maduro government has reported that it seized more than 200 tons of drugs and destroyed hundreds of laboratories and tracks for the use of drug trafficking in areas near Colombia in the last 5 years, while rejecting the accusations of the United States that considered “vulgar”.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest