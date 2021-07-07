while the incidence grows to the level of the previous ones, the number of hospitalizations remains low

The cumulative incidence is already back at the level of the ceiling of the fourth wave, but this time the data is very different. At the end of April we had an incidence of 232 points and now we already exceed 225, but the total of hospitalized by Covid-19 is much lower now. Of the 10,200 patients at that time, they currently remain below 2,850 in all of Spain, the cumulative incidence level being similar.

The number of diagnosed is growing rapidly and this has led to talk of a “fifth wave”, but fortunately the effect of vaccines is being clearly noticed in the percentages of beds occupied and deaths. With an incidence similar to that of these days, the situation of the hospitals was much more delicate in the previous waves.

LESS than 100 DAYS for GROUP IMMUNITY: Towards a FUTURE without PANDEMIC

The number of hospitalized is three times lower than the previous wave

The implication of cumulative incidence (AI) has changed compared to a few months ago. The latest data from the Ministry of Health indicate that we have reached an incidence similar to that of the end of April, exceeding 225 points and with some communities such as Catalonia approaching 500 points.

If we look at the data from then, the percentage of occupied beds was 8.12% and the number of patients in the ICU was 2,331. We are currently at a level of beds occupied by COVID of 2.37% and 616 patients in ICU, an impact more than three times lower than that of the fourth wave, with similar incidence data. A data that shows how even though the virus continues to be transmitted, its impact is less.

This difference is not only with respect to the fourth wave. If we go to the end of December, just before the third wave due to the Christmas holidays, we see that the incidence was also at a similar level to now (224 points). At the time, we had 11,400 hospitalized, 9.40% of beds occupied and 1,944 patients in the ICU. Namely, with a similar incidence, the number of affected between the third and the fourth wave was similar. Not like this now. What has changed? Mainly the percentage of the vaccinated population.

The number of deaths in the last week due to Covid is also much lower now than during the fourth wave in April. So we had 268 deaths in a week (April 19 to 26), while currently we must mourn 43 deaths between June 28 and July 5. Approximately six times fewer deaths compared to the end of April.

Autonomous communities such as Madrid are proud that they have once again registered days without deaths, something that was not registered since last July.

‼ ️ Madrid does not register any deaths from COVID-19 this Tuesday, July 6. 🔴 For the first time since July 28, 2020. ✅ Caution to definitively end the virus. – Community of Madrid (@ComunidadMadrid) July 7, 2021

Although we must not lower our guard, because communities such as Catalonia, with an incidence of 492 points, are warning of a “slight increase in admitted patients”, as the ACN agency points out. It will take a few weeks to notice the effect of the latest increase in cases, but for the moment the number of hospitalizations continues to drop at a general level in Spain.

Risk groups are practically vaccinated

The young population has yet to be vaccinated, but the main risk groups already have the full schedule. It is the case that in those over 60 years of age, where the fatality rate of Covid-19 is similar to or greater than 5%, vaccination is above 95%. On the contrary, in those groups where vaccination does not reach 30%, the fatality rate does not reach 1% either.

If we combine the percentage of vaccination with the percentage of fatality by age group, it is in the age group between 40 and 60 where there is more risk at the moment. However, the current incidence is mainly in the group between 20 and 29 years old, with 717 points. That is, currently in Spain the young population is infected about 21 times more than the population over 80 years of age.

The number of infections in Spain, along with Portugal, is among the highest in Europe, according to ECDC data. Although, the number of deaths in the last 14 days is significantly lower. While in Spain 5.75 deaths are reported per million inhabitants with 107 cases per 100,000 in the last 14 days, in Germany the number of deaths is 11.04 per million with only 13.17 per 100,000. Looking at the figures for the different countries in Europe, Despite the high number of reported cases, the proportion of deaths in Spain is very low relative to our European neighbors.

Restrictions that contrast with those of the rest of European countries

To limit this increase in cases among young people, some regions, such as Catalonia, are backtracking on nightlife restrictions. Meanwhile, communities like Galicia have proposed “closing beaches, squares and other areas where bottles are usually held.”

Hoteliers such as those from the Principality of Asturias explain that “it is not fair that they only take into account the registered residents when there are triple the number of people”, in reference to the increase in tourism on these dates. Other European countries have been allowing people to go without a mask outdoors for a long time and with regard to nightlife, they are beginning to apply for the Covid Digital Certificate. At the moment, in Spain no autonomous community has begun to use it for access to premises.

Spain has already exceeded 24 million people with a vaccine and more than 15 million with the complete guideline. The Government also has enough vaccines to vaccinate the entire population again. Vaccines that have not prevented the talk of a new wave, but they have achieved that the numbers of hospitalized now are considerably lower.

In Engadget | The mandatory use of a mask outdoors is over, but the virus is still out there: what you have to take into account to remove it safely